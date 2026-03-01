Goal.com
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch NESN March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the NESN channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is coming up on NESN in March 2026?

For NESN in March 2026, the schedule is a high-speed collision of Boston Bruins playoff-push hockey and the final stretch of Red Sox Spring Training. The Bruins have a packed March with 11 games on the network, including home stands against the Pittsburgh Penguins (March 3) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (March 24). A unique highlight is the "Best Snow Day Ever" on March 11, a special animated "Hockeyverse" broadcast of the Bruins-Panthers game designed for younger fans. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will dominate your afternoons with over 15 televised Grapefruit League games from Fort Myers, leading up to their Opening Day coverage on March 26. College sports fans can also look forward to the Hockey East playoffs, with NESN serving as the primary home for the quarterfinals and the championship weekend at TD Garden on March 20–21.

What is NESN?

Short for New England Sports Network, NESN is an Regional Sports Network (RSN) serving the area of New England. Owned by the mega-conglomerate Fenway Sports Group, it is the exclusive broadcaster of the local games of Boston-based teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. It also carries some Minor League Baseball games, college events and other sports talk shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can stream NESN on Fubo and DirecTV for free via a five-day free trial they offer to new customers. However, there might be some geo-restrictions thanks to NESN being an RSN.

How much does it cost?

Almost all packages from major streaming services provide you with access to NESN.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NESN content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Furthermore, due to recent developments, Fubo have also recently lost rights to the NBC channels - a huge drawback for a sports-centric service when NBC carries popular sporting events such as Sunday Night Football and English Premier League soccer.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

