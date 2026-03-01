Where to watch NESN March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is coming up on NESN in March 2026?

For NESN in March 2026, the schedule is a high-speed collision of Boston Bruins playoff-push hockey and the final stretch of Red Sox Spring Training. The Bruins have a packed March with 11 games on the network, including home stands against the Pittsburgh Penguins (March 3) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (March 24). A unique highlight is the "Best Snow Day Ever" on March 11, a special animated "Hockeyverse" broadcast of the Bruins-Panthers game designed for younger fans. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will dominate your afternoons with over 15 televised Grapefruit League games from Fort Myers, leading up to their Opening Day coverage on March 26. College sports fans can also look forward to the Hockey East playoffs, with NESN serving as the primary home for the quarterfinals and the championship weekend at TD Garden on March 20–21.

What is NESN?

Short for New England Sports Network, NESN is an Regional Sports Network (RSN) serving the area of New England. Owned by the mega-conglomerate Fenway Sports Group, it is the exclusive broadcaster of the local games of Boston-based teams like the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. It also carries some Minor League Baseball games, college events and other sports talk shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can stream NESN on Fubo and DirecTV for free via a five-day free trial they offer to new customers. However, there might be some geo-restrictions thanks to NESN being an RSN.

How much does it cost?

Almost all packages from major streaming services provide you with access to NESN.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NESN content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

