Watch and live stream NBA Games on Peacock

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, NBA basketball is back on NBC, and making its long-awaited debut on Peacock. The network's return promises a showcase of marquee talent, heated rivalries, and playoff rematches that defined generations of hoops fans.

NBC and Peacock will turn up the volume on three marquee nights each week, Peacock NBA Monday, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, and Sunday Night Basketball, which tips off following Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs on February 1st.

In total, Peacock will stream a whopping 100 regular-season matchups throughout the 2025-26 campaign, ensuring fans get their fill of star-studded action, coast to coast, all season long.

How to watch the NBA on Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Peacock

NBA action is officially back on NBC for the 2025-26 season, and fans won't miss a moment, with every NBC Sports broadcast also streaming live on Peacock.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Beginning October 27, Peacock NBA Monday takes center stage, with up to three exclusive matchups streaming each week, giving hoops fans a front-row seat to some of the league's most electric showdowns.

And for those who can't catch the action live, Peacock has them covered with full-game replays and highlight packages, making it easier than ever to relive every dunk, dagger three, and dramatic finish.

NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule

Peacock NBA Monday Schedule

Beginning October 27, every Monday throughout the 2025–26 season will showcase exclusive matchups streamed live on Peacock. Each week features one to three games, giving fans coast-to-coast access to top-tier action.

The series opens with a star-studded doubleheader, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham's Pistons, followed by Nikola Jokic's Nuggets clashing with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves.

A must-watch later in the season comes on March 9, when recent MVPs — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic — collide as Denver visits Oklahoma City.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Channel / Streaming Mon., Oct. 27 Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons 7 pm Peacock Mon., Oct. 27 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Nov. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets 7 pm Peacock Mon., Nov. 10 Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons 7 pm Peacock Mon., Nov. 17 Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 pm Peacock Mon., Nov. 24 Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors 7 pm Peacock Mon., Nov. 24 Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 1 Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic 7:30 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 1 Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers 10 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 8 Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers 7 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 8 San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 15 TBD TBD Peacock Mon., Dec. 22 Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 22 Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Dec. 29 Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs 8 pm NBC, Peacock Mon., Dec. 29 Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Mon., Jan. 5 New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons 7 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 5 Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers 8 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 5 Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers 10 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 12 Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers 7:30 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 12 Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings 10 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 19 Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks 12 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 19 Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers 2 pm NBC, Peacock Mon., Jan. 19 Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks 5 pm NBC, Peacock Mon., Jan. 19 Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons 8 pm NBC, Peacock Mon., Jan. 26 Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 26 Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics 8 pm Peacock Mon., Jan. 26 Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 2 Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers 7 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 2 Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 9 Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic 7:30 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 9 Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers 10 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 23 San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons 7 pm Peacock Mon., Feb. 23 Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., March 2 Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 pm Peacock Mon., March 2 Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors 10 pm Peacock Mon., March 9 Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 pm Peacock Mon., March 9 New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers 10 pm Peacock Mon., March 16 Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic 7 pm Peacock Mon., March 16 Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics 8 pm Peacock Mon., March 16 Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., March 23 Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks 7 pm Peacock Mon., March 23 Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., March 30 Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat 7 pm Peacock Mon., March 30 Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder 9:30 pm Peacock Mon., April 6 New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks 7 pm Peacock

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Launching October 28, this weekly showcase on NBC and Peacock features national doubleheaders every Tuesday night. Each broadcast begins with a 30-minute pregame show, followed by back-to-back games, one for East/Central audiences and another for Pacific/Mountain viewers.

Expect big-time clashes all year long, including showdowns like Magic vs. Hawks (Nov. 4), 76ers vs. Magic (Nov. 25), and Spurs vs. Rockets (Jan. 20).

Date Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Streaming Tues., Oct. 28 New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Nov. 4 Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Nov. 11 Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Nov. 18 Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Nov. 25 Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Dec. 2 New York Knicks at Boston Celtics 8 pm NBC, Peacock Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Dec. 23 Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Dec. 30 Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies 8 pm NBC, Peacock Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Jan. 6 Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves 8 pm NBC, Peacock Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Jan. 13 Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Jan. 20 San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets 8 pm NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets 10 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Jan. 27 Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Feb. 3 Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., Feb. 24 New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., March 3 San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., March 10 Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., March 17 Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks 8 pm NBC, Peacock San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., March 24 Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets 10 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., March 31 New York Knicks at Houston Rockets 8 pm NBC, Peacock Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers 11 pm NBC, Peacock Tues., April 7 Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers 8 pm NBC, Peacock Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns 11 pm NBC, Peacock

Sunday Night Basketball

Debuting February 1, 2026, Sunday Night Basketball takes over NBC’s primetime slot following NFL coverage. After brief pauses for the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, and Winter Olympics, the series returns on February 22 with elite matchups featuring iconic rivalries and MVP talents.

Date Game Time (ET) Platform Sun., Feb. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks 7 pm NBC, Peacock Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets 9:30 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 22 Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers 6:30 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., March 1 Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., March 8 Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs 8 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., March 15 Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks 8 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., March 22 Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics 8 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., March 29 New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 pm NBC, Peacock Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets 10 pm NBC, Peacock Sun., April 5 Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm NBC, Peacock Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors 10 pm NBC, Peacock

Peacock RSN add-on pricing and coverage

Peacock's RSN (Regional Sports Network) add-ons come with pricing that changes depending on where you live. Each RSN package costs between $14.95 and $24.95 per month. But remember, you'll also need a Peacock base subscription—either Peacock Premium, which runs $10.99 monthly, or Peacock Premium Plus at $16.99 per month. If you’re new to Peacock and grab an RSN add-on, they’ll automatically include the cheaper base plan in your purchase.

Here’s a breakdown of the RSN add-ons, their monthly fees, and the main regions they cover. You can click the “View Plan” links to dive deeper, check if your zip code is eligible, and learn more about each option:

NBC Sports Bay Area: $17.95/month — serving Northern & Central California, parts of Southern Oregon, and Northwestern Nevada

NBC Sports Boston: $14.95/month — covering Massachusetts, much of Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

NBC Sports California: $17.95/month — available in Northern & Central California, parts of Oregon and Nevada

NBC Sports Philadelphia: $24.95/month — focused on Eastern Pennsylvania, plus Southern and Central New Jersey

Peacock pricing, plans and subscriptions

Peacock offers two basic plans:

Subscription Monthly Annually Features Premium $10.99 $109.99 Stream movies, TV shows and live sports ; Current NBC and Bravo shows ; Includes ads Premium Plus (No Ads) $16.99 $169.99 Everything included in Premium plan ; Ad-free experience (limited exclusions) ; Download and watch content offline

