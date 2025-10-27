+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta HawksGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

Watch and live stream NBA Games on Peacock

There are plenty of options for fans to catch NBA action in 2025-26 season, including Sunday Night Basketball's debut across NBC and Peacock.

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, NBA basketball is back on NBC, and making its long-awaited debut on Peacock. The network's return promises a showcase of marquee talent, heated rivalries, and playoff rematches that defined generations of hoops fans.

NBC and Peacock will turn up the volume on three marquee nights each week, Peacock NBA Monday, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, and Sunday Night Basketball, which tips off following Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs on February 1st.

In total, Peacock will stream a whopping 100 regular-season matchups throughout the 2025-26 campaign, ensuring fans get their fill of star-studded action, coast to coast, all season long.

How to watch the NBA on Peacock

NBA action is officially back on NBC for the 2025-26 season, and fans won't miss a moment, with every NBC Sports broadcast also streaming live on Peacock.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Beginning October 27, Peacock NBA Monday takes center stage, with up to three exclusive matchups streaming each week, giving hoops fans a front-row seat to some of the league's most electric showdowns.

And for those who can't catch the action live, Peacock has them covered with full-game replays and highlight packages, making it easier than ever to relive every dunk, dagger three, and dramatic finish.

NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule

Peacock NBA Monday Schedule

Beginning October 27, every Monday throughout the 2025–26 season will showcase exclusive matchups streamed live on Peacock. Each week features one to three games, giving fans coast-to-coast access to top-tier action.

The series opens with a star-studded doubleheader, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham's Pistons, followed by Nikola Jokic's Nuggets clashing with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves.

A must-watch later in the season comes on March 9, when recent MVPs — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic — collide as Denver visits Oklahoma City.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Channel / Streaming
Mon., Oct. 27Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons7 pmPeacock
Mon., Oct. 27Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Nov. 3Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets7 pmPeacock
Mon., Nov. 10Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons7 pmPeacock
Mon., Nov. 17Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers7 pmPeacock
Mon., Nov. 24Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors7 pmPeacock
Mon., Nov. 24Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 1Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic7:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 1Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers10 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 8Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers7 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 8San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 15TBDTBDPeacock
Mon., Dec. 22Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers7 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 22Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Dec. 29Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs8 pmNBC, Peacock
Mon., Dec. 29Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 5New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons7 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 5Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers8 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 5Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers10 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 12Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers7:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 12Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings10 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 19Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks12 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 19Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers2 pmNBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 19Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks5 pmNBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 19Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons8 pmNBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 26Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers7 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 26Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics8 pmPeacock
Mon., Jan. 26Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 2Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers7 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 2Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 9Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic7:30 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 9Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers10 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 23San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons7 pmPeacock
Mon., Feb. 23Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., March 2Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks7:30 pmPeacock
Mon., March 2Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors10 pmPeacock
Mon., March 9Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder7:30 pmPeacock
Mon., March 9New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers10 pmPeacock
Mon., March 16Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic7 pmPeacock
Mon., March 16Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics8 pmPeacock
Mon., March 16Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., March 23Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks7 pmPeacock
Mon., March 23Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., March 30Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat7 pmPeacock
Mon., March 30Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder9:30 pmPeacock
Mon., April 6New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks7 pmPeacock

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Launching October 28, this weekly showcase on NBC and Peacock features national doubleheaders every Tuesday night. Each broadcast begins with a 30-minute pregame show, followed by back-to-back games, one for East/Central audiences and another for Pacific/Mountain viewers.

Expect big-time clashes all year long, including showdowns like Magic vs. Hawks (Nov. 4), 76ers vs. Magic (Nov. 25), and Spurs vs. Rockets (Jan. 20).

DateGameTime (ET)TV Channel/Streaming
Tues., Oct. 28New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 4Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 11Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 18Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 25Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 2New York Knicks at Boston Celtics8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 23Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 30Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 6Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 13Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 20San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets10 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 27Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Feb. 3Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., Feb. 24New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., March 3San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., March 10Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., March 17Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks8 pmNBC, Peacock
 San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., March 24Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets10 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., March 31New York Knicks at Houston Rockets8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers11 pmNBC, Peacock
Tues., April 7Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers8 pmNBC, Peacock
 Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns11 pmNBC, Peacock

Sunday Night Basketball

Debuting February 1, 2026, Sunday Night Basketball takes over NBC’s primetime slot following NFL coverage. After brief pauses for the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, and Winter Olympics, the series returns on February 22 with elite matchups featuring iconic rivalries and MVP talents.

DateGameTime (ET)Platform
Sun., Feb. 1Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks7 pmNBC, Peacock
 Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets9:30 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 22Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers6:30 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., March 1Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks8 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., March 8Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs8 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., March 15Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks8 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., March 22Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics8 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., March 29New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder7:30 pmNBC, Peacock
 Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets10 pmNBC, Peacock
Sun., April 5Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks7:30 pmNBC, Peacock
 Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors10 pmNBC, Peacock

Peacock RSN add-on pricing and coverage

Peacock's RSN (Regional Sports Network) add-ons come with pricing that changes depending on where you live. Each RSN package costs between $14.95 and $24.95 per month. But remember, you'll also need a Peacock base subscription—either Peacock Premium, which runs $10.99 monthly, or Peacock Premium Plus at $16.99 per month. If you’re new to Peacock and grab an RSN add-on, they’ll automatically include the cheaper base plan in your purchase.

Here’s a breakdown of the RSN add-ons, their monthly fees, and the main regions they cover. You can click the “View Plan” links to dive deeper, check if your zip code is eligible, and learn more about each option:

  • NBC Sports Bay Area: $17.95/month — serving Northern & Central California, parts of Southern Oregon, and Northwestern Nevada
  • NBC Sports Boston: $14.95/month — covering Massachusetts, much of Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island
  • NBC Sports California: $17.95/month — available in Northern & Central California, parts of Oregon and Nevada
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia: $24.95/month — focused on Eastern Pennsylvania, plus Southern and Central New Jersey

Peacock pricing, plans and subscriptions

Peacock offers two basic plans:

SubscriptionMonthlyAnnuallyFeatures
Premium$10.99$109.99Stream movies, TV shows and live sports ; Current NBC and Bravo shows ; Includes ads
Premium Plus (No Ads)$16.99$169.99Everything included in Premium plan ; Ad-free experience (limited exclusions) ; Download and watch content offline

