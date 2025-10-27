Watch and live stream NBA Games on Peacock

For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, NBA basketball is back on NBC, and making its long-awaited debut on Peacock. The network's return promises a showcase of marquee talent, heated rivalries, and playoff rematches that defined generations of hoops fans.
NBC and Peacock will turn up the volume on three marquee nights each week, Peacock NBA Monday, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, and Sunday Night Basketball, which tips off following Sunday Night Football and the NFL Playoffs on February 1st.
In total, Peacock will stream a whopping 100 regular-season matchups throughout the 2025-26 campaign, ensuring fans get their fill of star-studded action, coast to coast, all season long.
How to watch the NBA on Peacock
- TV Channel: NBC
- Livestream: Peacock
NBA action is officially back on NBC for the 2025-26 season, and fans won't miss a moment, with every NBC Sports broadcast also streaming live on Peacock.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Beginning October 27, Peacock NBA Monday takes center stage, with up to three exclusive matchups streaming each week, giving hoops fans a front-row seat to some of the league's most electric showdowns.
And for those who can't catch the action live, Peacock has them covered with full-game replays and highlight packages, making it easier than ever to relive every dunk, dagger three, and dramatic finish.
NBA on NBC and Peacock 2025-26 Schedule
Peacock NBA Monday Schedule
Beginning October 27, every Monday throughout the 2025–26 season will showcase exclusive matchups streamed live on Peacock. Each week features one to three games, giving fans coast-to-coast access to top-tier action.
The series opens with a star-studded doubleheader, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham's Pistons, followed by Nikola Jokic's Nuggets clashing with Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves.
A must-watch later in the season comes on March 9, when recent MVPs — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic — collide as Denver visits Oklahoma City.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel / Streaming
|Mon., Oct. 27
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Oct. 27
|Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 3
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 10
|Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 17
|Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 24
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Nov. 24
|Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 1
|Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
|7:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 1
|Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 8
|Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 8
|San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 15
|TBD
|TBD
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 22
|Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 22
|Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 29
|Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Dec. 29
|Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 5
|New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 5
|Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 5
|Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 12
|Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
|7:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 12
|Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 19
|Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
|12 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 19
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
|2 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 19
|Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
|5 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 19
|Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 26
|Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 26
|Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
|8 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Jan. 26
|Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 2
|Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 2
|Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 9
|Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
|7:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 9
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 23
|San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., Feb. 23
|Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 2
|Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 2
|Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 9
|Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 9
|New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
|10 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 16
|Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 16
|Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
|8 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 16
|Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 23
|Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 23
|Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 30
|Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
|7 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., March 30
|Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
|9:30 pm
|Peacock
|Mon., April 6
|New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
|7 pm
|Peacock
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
Launching October 28, this weekly showcase on NBC and Peacock features national doubleheaders every Tuesday night. Each broadcast begins with a 30-minute pregame show, followed by back-to-back games, one for East/Central audiences and another for Pacific/Mountain viewers.
Expect big-time clashes all year long, including showdowns like Magic vs. Hawks (Nov. 4), 76ers vs. Magic (Nov. 25), and Spurs vs. Rockets (Jan. 20).
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel/Streaming
|Tues., Oct. 28
|New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 4
|Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 11
|Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 18
|Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Nov. 25
|Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 2
|New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 23
|Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Dec. 30
|Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 6
|Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 13
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 20
|San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
|10 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Jan. 27
|Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Feb. 3
|Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., Feb. 24
|New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 3
|San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 10
|Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 17
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 24
|Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
|10 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., March 31
|New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Tues., April 7
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
|11 pm
|NBC, Peacock
Sunday Night Basketball
Debuting February 1, 2026, Sunday Night Basketball takes over NBC’s primetime slot following NFL coverage. After brief pauses for the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, and Winter Olympics, the series returns on February 22 with elite matchups featuring iconic rivalries and MVP talents.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Sun., Feb. 1
|Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
|7 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
|9:30 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 22
|Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
|6:30 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 1
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 8
|Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 15
|Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 22
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
|8 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., March 29
|New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7:30 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
|10 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., April 5
|Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 pm
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
|10 pm
|NBC, Peacock
Peacock RSN add-on pricing and coverage
Peacock's RSN (Regional Sports Network) add-ons come with pricing that changes depending on where you live. Each RSN package costs between $14.95 and $24.95 per month. But remember, you'll also need a Peacock base subscription—either Peacock Premium, which runs $10.99 monthly, or Peacock Premium Plus at $16.99 per month. If you’re new to Peacock and grab an RSN add-on, they’ll automatically include the cheaper base plan in your purchase.
Here’s a breakdown of the RSN add-ons, their monthly fees, and the main regions they cover. You can click the “View Plan” links to dive deeper, check if your zip code is eligible, and learn more about each option:
- NBC Sports Bay Area: $17.95/month — serving Northern & Central California, parts of Southern Oregon, and Northwestern Nevada
- NBC Sports Boston: $14.95/month — covering Massachusetts, much of Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island
- NBC Sports California: $17.95/month — available in Northern & Central California, parts of Oregon and Nevada
- NBC Sports Philadelphia: $24.95/month — focused on Eastern Pennsylvania, plus Southern and Central New Jersey
Peacock pricing, plans and subscriptions
Peacock offers two basic plans:
|Subscription
|Monthly
|Annually
|Features
|Premium
|$10.99
|$109.99
|Stream movies, TV shows and live sports ; Current NBC and Bravo shows ; Includes ads
|Premium Plus (No Ads)
|$16.99
|$169.99
|Everything included in Premium plan ; Ad-free experience (limited exclusions) ; Download and watch content offline
