Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Marquee Sports Network March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Marquee Sports Network channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is coming up on the Marquee Sports Network in March 2026?

For March 2026, Marquee Sports Network is primarily focused on the final push of Cubs Spring Training and the highly anticipated return of regular-season baseball to Wrigley Field. The network will broadcast several key Cactus League matchups throughout the month, including a rivalry game against the White Sox (March 1), a showdown with the Dodgers (March 15), and the Spring Breakout prospect showcase against the Padres (March 21). A unique highlight on the schedule is the Cubs’ exhibition against Team Italy on March 3 as part of the World Baseball Classic preparations. Everything leads up to Opening Day on March 26, where Marquee will provide extensive pre-game and post-game coverage as the Cubs host the Washington Nationals. Beyond baseball, expect the usual rotation of VSiN betting analysis and "Icons of the Ivy" to fill the gaps between live spring broadcasts.

What is Marquee Sports Network?

Operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network is an RSN serving Illinois and other regions. Launched in 2020, it replaced a trio of channels, including NBC Sports Chicago, LS-TV and WGN-TV, to become the exclusive broadcaster of Cubs local gams. Its roster includes 24/7 talk shows and analysis of Chicago-based teams.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Marquee Sports Network on Fubo and DirecTV as both offer a five-day free trial for new customers. However, there might be some geo restrictions since it is an RSN.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can watch Marquee Sports Network on almost all of the packages provided by major streaming services.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch a upcoming Marquee Sports Network event. content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Furthermore, due to recent developments, Fubo have also recently lost rights to the NBC channels - a huge drawback for a sports-centric service when NBC carries popular sporting events such as Sunday Night Football and English Premier League soccer.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting