Where to watch Marquee Sports Network March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is coming up on the Marquee Sports Network in March 2026?

For March 2026, Marquee Sports Network is primarily focused on the final push of Cubs Spring Training and the highly anticipated return of regular-season baseball to Wrigley Field. The network will broadcast several key Cactus League matchups throughout the month, including a rivalry game against the White Sox (March 1), a showdown with the Dodgers (March 15), and the Spring Breakout prospect showcase against the Padres (March 21). A unique highlight on the schedule is the Cubs’ exhibition against Team Italy on March 3 as part of the World Baseball Classic preparations. Everything leads up to Opening Day on March 26, where Marquee will provide extensive pre-game and post-game coverage as the Cubs host the Washington Nationals. Beyond baseball, expect the usual rotation of VSiN betting analysis and "Icons of the Ivy" to fill the gaps between live spring broadcasts.

What is Marquee Sports Network?

Operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network is an RSN serving Illinois and other regions. Launched in 2020, it replaced a trio of channels, including NBC Sports Chicago, LS-TV and WGN-TV, to become the exclusive broadcaster of Cubs local gams. Its roster includes 24/7 talk shows and analysis of Chicago-based teams.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Marquee Sports Network on Fubo and DirecTV as both offer a five-day free trial for new customers. However, there might be some geo restrictions since it is an RSN.

How much does it cost?

You can watch Marquee Sports Network on almost all of the packages provided by major streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch a upcoming Marquee Sports Network event. content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

