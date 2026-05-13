Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd FA Youth Cup Final: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news





Detail Information Date Thursday May 14 2026 Kick-Off 2.00pm ET / 11.00am PT Venue Joie Stadium, Manchester





For viewers in the United States, the FA Youth Cup final will be broadcast live on ESPN Select.

Fans looking to stream the Manchester derby online can do so through Fubo, which carries ESPN Select and offers streaming access to the match.

If you are unable to watch the game live, match highlights are usually uploaded to the official YouTube channels of both Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as the FA, shortly after the full-time whistle.

How to watch the FA Youth Cup Final for free

If you are based in the United States, your best option for watching the match live without spending a dime is to take advantage of Fubo's 5-day free trial.

Since Fubo carries the network broadcasting the game, you can simply sign up for the trial, stream the Manchester derby live, and cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

FA Youth Cup Final Preview

This clash marks the first time the two Manchester giants have met in the Youth Cup showpiece since 1986. City, making their 14th final appearance and third in a row, are hunting for their fifth title in the competition. Meanwhile, Darren Fletcher's young Red Devils, the most successful club in FA Youth Cup history with 11 triumphs, are seeking to add to their glittering record following their previous success in 2022.

Oliver Reiss’s Manchester City side booked their place in a third successive final in impressive fashion. They overturned an early deficit to secure a 4-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the semi-finals, courtesy of goals from Ryan McAidoo, Teddie Lamb, Reigan Heskey, and Oliver Tevenan.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were forced to dig deep in their semi-final against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. A dramatic extra-time winner from highly-rated teenage prospect Chido Obi sealed a 2-1 victory for United, setting up this mouthwatering all-Manchester tie.

The build-up to the final has not been without controversy. The match is being held at City's Joie Stadium, home to their elite development squad and women's team, rather than the Etihad Stadium due to Premier League scheduling and ongoing construction of the North Stand. The decision has sparked a row, with United having reportedly offered to host the fixture in front of a larger crowd at Old Trafford.

Regardless of the off-pitch noise, Thursday afternoon stateside promises to be a thrilling, high-stakes showcase of Manchester's brightest emerging talents.







