Where to watch Hallmark Family channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Hallmark Family channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer

What is coming up on Hallmark Family Channel in March 2026?

On the Hallmark Family channel (the network formerly known as Hallmark Drama), March 2026 remains the dedicated home for wholesome legacy storytelling and multi-generational favorites. The schedule is anchored by daily blocks of Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven, alongside new-to-network episodes of Heartland as it continues its run through later seasons. With the premiere of the When Calls the Heart prequel on Hallmark+ this month, Hallmark Family is expected to host a series of "Hope Valley Heritage" marathons on weekends, allowing fans to catch up on the flagship series from the very beginning. Unlike the main channel's focus on movie premieres, this network will lean into "cozy marathon" events, featuring back-to-back episodes of The Waltons and family-centric films like A Feeling of Home to celebrate the start of spring.

What is Hallmark Family channel?

Hallmark Family, formerly known as Hallmark Drama, is a sister channel to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery. Launched in 2017, it focuses mainly on family-friendly dramatic storytelling. Its original movies and shows are also sourced from other Hallmark content libraries.

Where can I watch Hallmark Famly for free?

Hallmark Family channel is available on any of Fubo's packages, starting at their base one (Pro), as well as DirecTV through the My Cinema minipack add-on subscription. Hallmark Family channel content can also be accessed through a Hallmark+ subscription through streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Right now you can get a five-day free trial with Fubo, providing you are a new customer.

How much does it cost?

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro $54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
YouTube TVn/a$82.99

How much does Hallmark+ cost?

Hallmark Family can also be accessed as an add-on through major services via Hallmark+ which has additional member benefits.

ProviderMonthly Cost
Hallmark+ through Fubo$8
DirecTV MyCinema Mini Pack add-on$9.99
Hallmark+ through DirecTV$7.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Hallmark Family content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

