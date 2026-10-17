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Liga MX
team-logoCD Guadalajara
Estadio Akron
team-logoTigres
Watch it on FuboWatch it on UNIVERSO
Chris Dickens

Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL Liga MX: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
CD Guadalajara vs Tigres
CD Guadalajara
Tigres
Liga MX

Here is how you can catch today's Liga MX game without paying a dime.

To watch the Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local Telemundo affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Liga MX clash kicks off today, Saturday, October 17, 2026, live from Estadio Akron, as Gabriel Milito's Chivas host a Tigres side led by interim head coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to a number of Liga MX fixtures that take place across a Friday to Sunday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

Telemundo, Universo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

Telemundo, Universo (Spanish language)

Watch Liga MX for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Philadelphia Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 62 (WWSI)

Houston Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Atlanta Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (WKTB-CD)

Washington, D.C. Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 44 (WZDC-CD)

Boston Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 60 (WNEU)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 48 (KSTS)
Watch Liga MX for FREE on FuboStart free trial

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Liga MX matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MOREThe best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream Liga MX anywhere with NordVPNSign up now


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