Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the FIFA Club World Cup in the US.

The Club World Cup sees the Champions League winners from across the world go head-to-head as they look to claim global superiority. Often a chance for European sides to flex their muscles, Manchester City will undoubtedly be the team to beat, but with Saudi Arabian clubs flexing their own financial might, can you rule out Al-Ittihad, a club that has Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema in their side.

The 2023 Club World Cup is all set to be an intriguing one, and here’s all the information you need to watch and live stream the event over the coming weeks…

2023 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

First Round

Date Fixture Kick Off (ET) TV / Stream 12/12/23 Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City 13:00 TNT Sports 3 / discovery+

Second Round

Date Fixture Kick Off (ET TV / Stream 12/15/23 Leon vs Urawa Red Diamonds 10:30 TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ 12/15/23 Al-Ahly vs Winner Matchday 1 13:00 discovery+

Semi-Finals

Date Fixture Kick Off TV / Stream 12/18/23 Fluminense vs Al-Ahly / Al-Ittihad / Auckland City 13:00 TNT Sports / discovery+ 12/18/23 Leon / Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City 13:00 TNT Sports / discovery+

Both the final and the third round play-off of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup will take place on Friday, December 22. The third round play-off kicks off at 8:30 am ET with the final getting underway at 1:00 pm ET.

Which channels have the rights to the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup takes place between December 12 and December 22 in Saudi Arabia and can be watched on TV or streamed online in several different ways.

For soccer fans in the USA, the Fox Sports Media Group has the rights to the competition, with English-language coverage found on Fox Sports and Spanish-language on Fox Deportes.

Best TV packages to watch the Club World Cup in the USA

You do have a few options to watch the 10-day tournament with several packages available, again depending on where you’re looking to stream from.

fuboTV

FuboTV offers one of the best options for getting all the Fox Sports channels, meaning you won’t miss a minute of Club World Cup action. The basic Pro package will set you back $74.99 per month, but bring you everything you need in terms of streaming, with over 160 channels, plenty of those being sport.

That’ll give you access to the likes of the Premier League, Serie A, MLS, and tons of international games too.

For those just wanting Spanish-language coverage, the Latino subscription is a better option. Priced at $32.00 per month, you’ll get 57 channels, including Fox Deportes.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a cheaper option, with those wanting to stream the FIFA Club World Cup needing Sling Blue, priced at $40 per month. However, this does only provide you with Fox Sports 1, which means you’d miss any fixtures that are broadcast on FS2.

The Blue Sports Extra package will give you Fox Sports 2 as an add-on, for an additional $11 per month.

FIFA Club World Cup FAQs

When does the FIFA Club World Cup take place?

The FIFA World Club Cup takes place between December 12 and December 22. There are a total of four rounds in the competition, with seven games in total.

How does a team qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

Typically, a team qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup by winning the Champions League in their confederation. However, Al-Ittihad also qualified for the competition by winning the Saudi Pro League as the host nation.

When did the FIFA Club World Cup start?

The Club World Cup originates back to 2000 when Manchester United controversially withdrew from the domestic FA Cup competition in order to play. It’s been held every year since 2005, with Real Madrid the current champions having won their fifth title in Morocco back in February.

Which team has won the most FIFA Club World Cup titles?

Real Madrid has lifted the Club World Cup the most times with five, while Barcelona has three to their name, most recently in 2015.

Of teams based in the UK, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have one Club World Cup trophy, while outside of Europe, Corinthians are the most successful side with two titles.