Where to watch FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League

As FC Porto battles through the knockout stages in search of another European trophy, fans in the United States can follow every minute of the action exclusively through Paramount+. The platform is the essential destination to watch live stream Europa League soccer in English, offering every Porto fixture from the initial group phase through to the final.

If you’re considering a subscription to catch the Dragons' next big match, our detailed Paramount Plus review breaks down the streaming quality and overall sports value the service provides. Additionally, before you sign up, it’s worth checking the current Paramount Plus deals and discounts to see if you are eligible for student, military, or bundle savings. For Spanish-language viewers, matches are also frequently available via the ViX streaming service and TUDN.

Where to watch FC Porto in Liga Portugal

To follow FC Porto’s domestic campaign and their push for the title, fans in the United States need access to GOLTV, which holds the exclusive rights to the Portuguese top flight. The most effective way to watch live stream Primeira Liga soccer is through streaming platforms like Fubo or Fanatiz, which carry both the English and Spanish feeds of the network.

If you are looking for a service that bundles Portuguese football with a wide array of other sports, our Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more offers a deep dive into how to get the best value for your subscription. This ensures you can catch every high-stakes Clássico and league fixture as Porto battles rivals Benfica and Sporting CP for domestic glory.

Where to watch FC Porto worldwide

Country Broadcaster Portugal Sport TV Mexico GolTV International GOLTV Play

If you are abroad, you can watch the next FC Porto soccer game on your preferred streaming platform by bypassing geo-restriction using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

