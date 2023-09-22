An all-you-need-to-know guide on to watch South American soccer on the streaming service Fanatiz

Fanatiz has become a real hit in the last few years, especially for fans of South American sport, with it being the go-to for fans in the USA wanting a taste of the continent.

From soccer to basketball, handball and more it’s the only way to get your ultimate fix of Latin American sport. If you’re considering signing up to a Fanatiz account, here’s all you need to know about the streaming platform…

What is Fanatiz?

Fanatiz is one of the USA’s leading streaming services when it comes to Latin American sport. It offers fans the chance to enjoy sport from right across South America, with both English and local coverage, with languages varying between Spanish and Portuguese depending on where the sport is being broadcast from.

It’s been a real game-changer for fans of South American soccer in the States, with the ability to stream live and on demand through the platform.

Fanatiz subscriptions and pricing

And it’s reasonably priced too. There are two types of plan you can sign-up for with Fanatiz, either monthly, non-contract packages or an annual plan, where you’ll receive a bit of a saving with such a commitment.

Start a Fanatiz subscription today Pick a plan

Fanatiz monthly plans

There are a range of monthly plans available with the streaming platform, allowing you to tailor your subscription to the content you wish to view.

Front Row Monthly - $9.99/month

This is the most expensive, but most extensive package and has well over 1,000 hours worth of content, alongside a large selection of soccer games across Argentina, Brazil, Peru and beyond.

Brasileirao Play - $7.99/month

This package provides you with exclusive coverage from Brasileirao A and B, as well as select games in the Copas Estaduais. It’s the best place to get Brazilian soccer coverage. However, it doesn’t include any fixtures from other nations.

AFA Play - $7.99/month

Similarly, this is a package that offers access exclusively to Argentinian soccer content. You can watch every game in the Argentine Professional Football League, as well as the Argentina National Team. However, it doesn not include Copa Argentina and Seleccion Argentina matches.

Liga1 Play - $7.99/month

For fans of the Peruvian top flight, this is the package for you. It has a huge selection of games to watch live or on demand each week and is the only place in the USA where you can watch the division.

HandballSCA Pack - $5.99/month

The perfect package for handball fans, with this $5.99 monthly subscription you can live stream all handball tournaments organized by Coscabal, the Handball Confederation of South and Central America.

CDO+ Monthly - $6.99/month

Finally, there’s the CDO+ Monthly package, a streaming plan dedicated to Chilean sport. Within the package you’ll get access to the country’s national basketball league, handball, hockey, volleyball and a range of other Olympic sports.

Fanatiz Annual Plans

You can also subscribe to most of the above packages on annual plans, which takes one, up front payment. This will save you 33% on your billing compared to the monthly subscription costs, with the various options detailed below:

Front Row: $79.99/year - equivalent of $6.67 per month

$79.99/year - equivalent of $6.67 per month Brasileirao Play: $63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month

$63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month AFA Play: $63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month

$63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month Liga1 Play: $63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month

$63.99/year - equivalent of $5.33 per month CDO+: $49.99/year - equivalent of $4.17 per month

How can I sign-up for a Fanatiz account?

Signing-up is simple, and you can access Fanatiz through a variety of different mediums, from your PC or Mac to your TV on Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Chromecast, while you can also download the Fanatiz app to both iPhone and Android, as well as certain Smart TVs.

To create an account all you need to do is take the following steps:

Go to Fanatiz.com and click Subscribe Now Select the plan you wish to register for Choose whether you’d like to pay annually or monthly Fill out your payment details and confirm your registration

From there you can log-in on whichever device you wish to stream Fanatiz on, and you’re good to go!

Start a Fanatiz subscription today Pick a plan

What sports are broadcast on Fanatiz?

That means you can watch a whole range of different sports, beamed directly from South and Central America. It is also possible to watch a number of sports channels live through Fanatiz, including beIN Sports, TyC Sports Internacional and RCN Nuestra Tele.

That opens up a number of other sports too. It’s soccer that is by far the most popular sport to live stream on Fanatiz, with it possible to watch the following leagues:

FIFA World Cup qualification (Home matches of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela)

FIFA World Cup qualification (Home matches of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela) Primera Division Argentina

Primera Division Argentina Categoria Primera A Colombia

Categoria Primera A Colombia Campeonato Brasilieiro Serie A

Campeonato Brasilieiro Serie A Copa Sudamericana

Copa Sudamericana Recopa Sudamericana

Recopa Sudamericana Copa Libertadores Femenina

Copa Libertadores Femenina Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League CAF Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup CAF Super Cup

CAF Super Cup CAF Women’s Champions League

CAF Women’s Champions League France National Team

France National Team French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1 French Ligue 2

French Ligue 2 Turkish Super Lig

And that’s to name a few. Alongside soccer, you can also stream college baseball, handball tournaments from around the world, hockey, basketball and much, much more.

Fanatiz pros & cons

If you’re considering Fanatiz as an option for live streaming sport, to help you make the final call, here are a few points to get you there…

Pros:

Good value streaming option

Good value streaming option Comes with a number of sports channels included in the price

Comes with a number of sports channels included in the price You can tailor your subscription to suit your preferences

You can tailor your subscription to suit your preferences Coverage offers a range of languages

Coverage offers a range of languages Flexible membership options

Cons:

Typically limited to sport in South and Central America

Typically limited to sport in South and Central America Some major tournaments missing when it comes to South American international soccer sides (e.g. Argentina and Brazil national team games)

The Bottom Line

For soccer fans especially, Fanatiz is a brilliant streaming platform that comes at a reasonable cost. Fans of South American teams really should make the most of this, while with the additional sport channels that are included in subscriptions, you can open up a number of other top divisions.

At $9.99 per month, the Front Row package is by far the best, giving you access to all Fanatiz offers, both live and on demand. It’s right up there with the likes of ESPN+ for us.

Fanatiz FAQs

What languages is Fanatiz available in?

Coverage is often available in multiple languages, but that is dependent on the competition and the location it is. Typically, you’ll be able to select either English, Spanish or Portuguese coverage, and sometimes there are other languages available too, particularly French.

What can I stream Fanatiz on?

You can stream Fanatiz on pretty much any device these days. You just require an internet connection. It’s accessible through Android and iPhone devices, while it can be enjoyed on desktop or through your Smart TV, either by downloading the app to it, or using Apple TV or an Amazon Fire TV stick.

Does Fanatiz offer PPV?

There are occasionally pay-per-view events on Fanatiz which will require an additional fee to be able to watch. These are usually well advertised.