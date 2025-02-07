How to Watch Dominican Republic at Mexico: Live Stream Caribbean Series Baseball final, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Caribbean Series Baseball final.

The undefeated Charros de Jalisco (Mexico) face the Leones del Escogido (Dominican Republic) tonight in the 2025 Caribbean Series championship game at Estadio Nido de los Águilas in Mexicali, Mexico.

Event Details

Date Friday, February 7, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Estadio Nido de los Aguilas Location Mexicali, Mexico TV Channel MLB Network (English)

Team Overview

Mexico enters as the heavy favorite, having dominated the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record while outscoring opponents 22-5. The host nation most recently defeated Puerto Rico in the semifinals to advance to tonight's championship game.

The Dominican Republic, managed by MLB legend Albert Pujols, earned their spot in dramatic fashion with an extra-inning semifinal victory over Venezuela. This marks their sixth straight finals appearance, having won three of the last five Caribbean Series titles.

Previous Matchup

When these teams met earlier in the tournament on Sunday, Mexico shut out the Dominican Republic 2-0 in a three-hit pitching performance. The Leones del Escogido will be seeking revenge after that loss, which came during their 2-2 run in the round-robin stage.

What's at Stake

Mexico aims for their first Caribbean Series title since 2016, while the Dominican Republic pursues their record-extending 23rd championship. The game represents the culmination of the week-long tournament that featured teams from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and guest nation Japan competing for Latin American baseball supremacy.

