How to Watch Dominican Republic at Venezuela: Live Stream Caribbean Series Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Dominican Republic at Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball clash.

The Dominican Republic's Leones del Escogido face Venezuela's Cardenales de Lara in a crucial Caribbean Series semifinal matchup today at Estadio Nido de los Aguilas in Mexicali, Mexico.

Event Details

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Estadio Nido de los Aguilas Location Mexicali, Mexico TV Channel MLB Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Overview

Dominican Republic (Leones del Escogido)

Manager Albert Pujols has led his team impressively through the tournament, including a 2-0 victory over Venezuela in their opening matchup. Francisco Mejía proved to be the difference-maker in that game with an RBI triple and a run scored.

Venezuela (Cardenales de Lara)

Manager Henry Blanco's squad enters the semifinal looking for redemption after their opening day loss. The Cardenales showed strong pitching in their previous matchup, with Máximo Castillo delivering six shutout innings.

How to Watch

Craig Minervini and Doug Wright will handle play-by-play duties, with former players Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson providing analysis on MLB Network's English-language broadcast. The game is part of MLB Network's complete coverage of the 67th Caribbean Series, marking the network's first full tournament broadcast since 2010.

What to Expect

This semifinal matchup promises intense competition as both teams vie for a spot in Friday's championship game. The winner will advance to the final scheduled for February 7 at 10:00 PM ET, with a chance to claim the prestigious Caribbean Series title.

Live stream the Dominican Republic at Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.