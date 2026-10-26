Is Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles on ABC? How to watch and live stream MNF for FREE and without cable

This week's Monday Night Football game will be shown over-the-air by ABC. To watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles for free in the USA, you have numerous excellent options.

Today's game can be watched on a traditional TV via your local ABC affiliate, with this coverage being a direct simulcast of ESPN. You can also watch alternate telecasts of the game - Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is available on ESPN2, as Peyton and Eli Manning lead their alternative ManningCast commentary, the analytics-focused MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats is on the NFL Network, while Spanish-language coverage is available on ESPN Deportes.

This NFL clash kicks off today, Monday, October 26, 2026, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles host Brian Schottenheimer's Dallas Cowboys.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most NFL fixtures that take place across a typical Thursday to Monday matchweek. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

ABC Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)

Los Angeles Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)

Chicago Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)

Philadelphia Area

ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)

Houston Area

ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)

Atlanta Area

ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)

Boston Area

ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming NFL games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports



