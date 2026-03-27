Where to watch and live stream Colombia Primera A soccer

Primera A, Colombia's top flight soccer league, is one of the most competitive and storied tournaments in South American sports.

The country has produced legends of the game from Carlos Valderrama and Rene Higuita from yesterday, to more modern stars like Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez.

For US soccer fans, and particularly those of those of you with Colombian roots, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Primera A soccer this season.

Upcoming Colombia Primera A TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch Colombia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels

Where to watch Colombia Primera A for free

Primera A games are available through Fubo's Latino plan.

Fubo offer new customers the opportunity to try out their service with a free five day trial before committing to a long term contract. This means that if you are not already a Fubo subscriber, you can watch the next Colombia Primera A soccer game without paying anything today.

Where to watch Colombia Primera A with Spanish commentary

Coverage of Colombia Primera A soccer games are available with Spanish commentary on both Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to watch Colombia Primera A worldwide

Colombia Primera A soccer games are available on various broadcasters around the world.

For ones in your local country or region, check out the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Colombia Win Play, Win+ Futbol, RCN Nuestra Tele Australia RCN Nuestra Tele Canada Fanatiz Canada International Bet365 Puerto Rico Fanatiz USA LATAM RCN Nuestra Tele

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Colombia Primera A soccer game through your favoured local broadcaster, you can access geo-restricted content anywhere in the world with the use of a Virtual Private Network.

Where to buy Colombia Primera A kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Colombia Primera A kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.