Where to watch Canada today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Canada are quickly emerging as one of the most exciting, fast-paced teams in North American soccer.

After decades on the periphery of the world soccer scene, CanMNT qualified for their first World Cup in 36 years in 2022.

Now, with an array of talent making waves on the European soccer team, hopes are high for the future. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Canada's next soccer game.

Upcoming Canada TV schedule

Where to watch Canada soccer games in Canada

Generally, Canada men's national soccer team games are shown on either OneSoccer or TSN in Canada.

In Quebec and French-speaking regions, games can usually be found on RDS.

Where to watch Canada for free

In both the United States and Canada, Canada soccer games be found on the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Fubo hosts OneSoccer in Canada, along with a host of channels that show soccer games in the United States including ESPN and FOX Sports.

Where to watch Canada with French commentary

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to watch Canada soccer games with French commentary in the United States.

In Canada, games shown on OneSoccer and TSN sometimes offer multiple language options on their streaming broadcasts.

RDS, Canada's French-language sports channel, is available via RDS Direct. Day passes are available from around CAD $4.99.

Where to watch Canada worldwide

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Canada soccer game live, broadcasters shown in the table below are generally where you are able to find them.

For a specific upcoming game, check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo International UEFA.tv MENA beIN Sports LATAM Disney+

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Canada soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025