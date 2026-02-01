If you're eager to catch the ongoing 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup action in the United States, one essential network stands out: beIN SPORTS. While rights for many other soccer competitions have shifted between networks over the years, African club soccer—particularly the CAF Confederation Cup —has remained steadfastly with beIN Sports in the United States, where it holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament.

Since beIN Sports isn't typically bundled in basic or standard cable packages—and often requires premium add-ons or specific subscriptions on many platforms—the most practical and accessible way to watch it in the United States is through dedicated live TV streaming services that carry the channel without needing traditional cable. Platforms like Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling TV provide the most affordable and straightforward ways to access beIN Sports in the United States, without needing a full cable subscription.

Upcoming CAF Confederation Cup Broadcast Schedule

Who holds the TV rights for the CAF Confederation Cup in the USA?

beIN SPORTS holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup in the United States, making it the definitive destination for fans wanting to follow Africa's second-tier club competition.

The broadcaster maintains a longstanding partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), securing exclusive US broadcasting rights not only for the CAF Confederation Cup, but also for the premier CAF Champions League and the prestigious CAF Super Cup (the annual clash between the winners of the two club competitions).

You won't find matches on Paramount+ : Unlike the UEFA Champions League or the AFC Champions League, African club soccer is not available on this platform.

: Unlike the UEFA Champions League or the AFC Champions League, African club soccer is not available on this platform. Coverage is bilingual : beIN typically broadcasts major matches on boths its English-language channel ( beIN SPORTS ) and its Spanish-language counterpart ( beIN SPORTS en Espanol ).

: beIN typically broadcasts major matches on boths its English-language channel ( ) and its Spanish-language counterpart ( ). Streaming availability: Because beIN SPORTS is a premium cable channel, it is not always included in standard "basic" packages on services like YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV. To watch, you generally need a specialized sports package or a subscription to a provider that specifically carries the network, such as Fubo, Fanatiz, or Sling TV.

Best streaming services to watch CAF Confederation Cup

Since beIN SPORTS holds the exclusive rights, you need a provider that carries this specific network. Here is how the top three options compare in terms of price, features, and value.

The "Cable Replacement" Option: Fubo

If you want to watch the CAF Champions League, but also want a full TV experience with news, entertainment, and other sports, Fubo is the gold standard.

Prices & Packages: You have two choices. The "Latino" plan is the hidden gem for soccer fans, while the "Pro" plan is a full cable replacement.

Package Price Latino Plan $14.99/mo Pro Plan Starts from $59.99/mo

Why choose Fubo?: Fubo offers the best user experience. You get Cloud DVR to record matches if you can't watch the midday kickoffs live, and you can watch on multiple screens (up to 10 at home). The "Latino" plan is surprisingly affordable if you only need the soccer channels (beIN SPORTS) and don't mind the Spanish-language interface for other content. They also have a free five-day trial.

The Cheapest Option: Fanatiz

If you only care about soccer and want to pay as little as possible, Fanatiz is your best bet. It is a dedicated sports streaming service that specializes in soccer rights that major networks often ignore.

Prices & Packages: You need the "Front Row" plan which is priced at $9.99/mo.

Why choose Fanatiz?: It is the most affordable way to access beIN SPORTS legally in the US. In addition to the CAF Champions League, this package also gives you the Copa Libertadores and Ligue 1.

The Budget Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV sits comfortable in the middle. It is more established than Fanatiz but more flexible (and often cheaper) than a full cable subscription.

Packages & Prices: You need the "World Sports" package which costs $10/mo.

Why choose Sling TV?: This is a standalone package, meaning you do not need to buy a base plan (like Sling Orange or Blue) to get it. It includes beIN SPORTS and allows you to watch on your TV or mobile device without the bloat of hundreds of other channels.

Are there free trials to watch CAF Confederation Cup?

Yes, you can watch the CAF Confederation Cup for free, but you need to be strategic about which service you choose.

If you are looking to catch a specific high-stakes match like the final or a crucial knockout game, but doing so without the commitment of a long-term contract, your best option is Fubo.

Fubo currently offers a free five day trial. You can sign up, watch the match, and cancel before the trial is up to avoid being charged.

How to watch CAF Confederation Cup with a VPN

NordVPN

If you are a US subscriber traveling abroad, you can find that your access to Fubo, Fanatiz, or Sling TV is blocked due to geo-restrictions. To maintain access to the service you already pay for, you will need a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN masks you location by routing your internet connection through a server in a different country. This makes it appear as though you are browsing from back home in the United States.

Step-by-step guide: