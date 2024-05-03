How to watch and live stream Boston Celtics NBA games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics NBA games

Outside of their NBA coverage, sports fans can also enjoy action from the NHL, MLB, NCAA March Madness and USMNT.

Outside of their NBA coverage, sports fans can also enjoy action from the NHL, MLB, NCAA March Madness and USMNT.

Outside of their NBA coverage, sports fans can also enjoy action from the NHL, MLB, NCAA March Madness and USMNT.

The Boston Celtics come into the playoffs off the back of an incredible season where they boasted 64 wins against 18 losses - a record that saw them ranked at the top in the Eastern Conference.

So far in the playoffs, the Celtics have advanced to the second round after winning the first-round series 4-1 against the Miami Heat. They are currently waiting on the outcome of the game between the Cavs and the Magic.

Upcoming Boston Celtics NBA games

Date Game Tip-Off TV / Streaming Provider May 11 Cavaliers / Magic TBD TNT / Max / DirecTV / Fubo

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games in the Boston-Manchester, MA area

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM as the best option for viewers in the Boston-Manchester, Massachusetts region. Along with having access to 35 of the best cable channels, you can watch the majority of Boston Celtics games with this plan.

Article continues below

The NBA League Pass is the best choice if you're keen to watch Boston Celtics games but aren't located in the area.

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games Nationally with Live Streaming Services

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch Boston Celtics games across the NBA 2024 Campaign on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and MAX.

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games on DirecTV

Fans can watch Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice plan, which costs $98.99 a month after a 5-day free trial. Popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network are all part of this plan too.

Cloud DVR subscribers can store as much as they want, and up to 20 people can stream at the same time. Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just some of the platforms that can connect to DIRECTV STREAM. However, streaming through PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo is unfortunately not possible.

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games on FuboTV

Fubo's Pro plan costs $94.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. With it, you can watch all of the exciting Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston.

You can get live games and highlights from out-of-market cities by adding NBA TV through the $11 Sports Plus add-on.

There are 90 stations to choose from on Fubo, including sports giants like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network.

Those who join to Fubo can record up to 1000 hours on their Cloud DVR and watch up to 10 streams at the same time.

A lot of platforms, like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV with Fubo, make it easy to stream Boston Celtics games. Please keep in mind that you can't watch Fubo on PlayStation or Nintendo.

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games on Hulu Live TV

With Hulu Live TV, which costs $76.99 a month, you can watch Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston.

There are 70 stations in Hulu Live TV's full package. These include major sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. Users also get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ and ESPN+) for free.

Every Hulu Live TV user gets unlimited storage on Cloud DVR, and you can watch two streams at the same time. This way, you'll never miss a moment. For an extra $9.99 a month, users can watch on as many screens as they want at home and up to three while they're on the go.

Many platforms, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV with Hulu Live TV, make it easy to stream Boston Celtics games.

How to watch Boston Celtics NBA games on MAX

With the B/R Sports Add-On plan, you can watch all of the Boston Celtics games that air on TNT. This add-on usually costs $9.99 a month, but right now it's free with the normal Max subscription. The first month of a Max membership costs $9.99.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package includes NHL games on TNT, some NCAA March Madness games, and U.S. Soccer events, along with Boston Celtics games.

Max works with many devices, so you can watch Boston Celtics games without any problems on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Please keep in mind that you can't watch Max on Nintendo.