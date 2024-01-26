How to catch the showpiece matches from the first grand slam of the 2024 season

The 2024 Australian Open has delivered its share of great games, sensational sets, and majestic matches. It now could end with two new names upon the top prize in both the men’s and women’s singles following a fortnight of outstanding action.

2023 Davis Cup winner Jannik Sinner is chasing a maiden grand slam after delivering one of the best performances of the tournament to knock out defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, while Zheng Qinwen makes her finals debut in a major, too. But for both to write their name into history, they will need to triumph against a pair of prior grand slam winners, with 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev chasing glory in the men’s and incumbent Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka defending her title in the women’s.

All four contestants have an outstanding chance of hoisting silverware at Melbourne Park this weekend, but only two can walk away with the first big prize of the season and set themselves up for a superb 2024.

So how can you watch all the action unfold from Victoria over Saturday and Sunday? GOAL gives you all the details on where to watch the court action this weekend.

How to watch 2024 Australian Open Finals

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 Australian Open Finals will be shown on television through ESPN and streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

The women’s singles final is expected to start at 3:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 27, with the men’s singles final beginning at 3:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, January 28.

2024 Australian Open Finals schedule

Tournament Game Date Watch Men’s singles Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev Sunday, January 28 ESPN+ Women’s singles Zheng Qinwen vs. Aryna Sabalenka Saturday, January 27 ESPN+

FAQs

Getty Images

Who will compete in the 2024 Australian Open Finals?

The 2024 Australian Open Finals will be contested between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles and between Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles.

Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 semi-final encounter to reach his first grand slam final, while Medvedev made his third Australian Open final after he won against Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 five-set thriller.

Qinwen prevailed against qualifier Dayana Yastremska in straight sets with a 6-4 6-4 victory for her first grand slam final too, while Sabalenka kept her major defense on track with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff to reach the showpiece match.

Who were the defending champions at the 2024 Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were the defending champions at the 2024 Australian Open, with the latter still on course to mount back-to-back triumphs at the event.

However, Djokovic’s loss to Sinner ended his dominance of the tournament and his 33-match unbeaten streak. Of his 24 grand slam triumphs, the Serbian has won 10 of them in Melbourne, including in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Where will the 2024 Australian Open Finals take place?

The men’s and women’s singles at the 2024 Australian Open Finals will be held on the same court at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena.

The venue was built as a multi-purpose arena and opened in 1988, before the 1988 Australian Open. With a capacity of 14,820 and a retractable roof allowing for play in all weather, it is the tournament’s flagship site and has also hosted basketball, mixed martial arts, and concerts.

When is the next grand slam event set to be held?

The 2024 Australian Open is the first grand slam of the 2024 tennis season and is followed by the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

The French Open, the only major to be held on clay, will be the next grand slam event and will take place between Monday, May 20 and Sunday, June 9.