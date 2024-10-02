How to watch today's Lille vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Lille and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After enduring differing outcomes in their Champions League openers, Lille and Real Madrid are preparing for a pivotal group stage showdown at the Decathlon Arena this Wednesday. Both sides will be looking to build momentum as they lock horns in this midweek encounter.

Defending champions Real Madrid got off to a flawless start by defeating Stuttgart on matchday one, while Lille marked their return to Europe’s elite competition with a loss in Portugal against Sporting CP.

Madrid's unbeaten run this season continued as they followed up their opening Champions League win with consecutive triumphs over Espanyol and Alaves.

However, in one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the season, Los Blancos saw two points slip away in the closing moments of a fiery encounter with fierce rivals Atletico Madrid over the weekend.

Bruno Genesio's side were the only French team to come up short on matchday one, suffering a 2-0 loss away at Sporting Lisbon. Their woes continued a few days later when they dropped more points in the league.

Despite racing to a 2-0 lead, they ended up drawing 3-3 with Strasbourg, stretching their winless streak to five games. However, that barren run finally came to an end over the weekend, with a standout performance from Jonathan David helping them secure victory against Le Havre.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lille vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Unimas, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lille vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Decathlon Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Lille and Real Madrid will be played at Decathlon Arena, also known as Stade Pierre-Mauroy for commercial purposes, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

The hosts will have to cope without their promising young midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, as the Icelandic talent is sidelined due to a foot injury.

Fortunately for Genesio, he can rely on two players in red-hot form, as winger Edon Zhegrova and striker Jonathan David have shared Lille's last eight goals equally, with each netting four apiece.

As for Injuries, both Ismaily and Samuel Umtiti are nursing knee problems, while Nabil Bentaleb remains doubtful as he continues to battle illness.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Tiago Santos, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Andre Gomes, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Olmeta, Caillard Defenders: Mandi, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Meunier, Zedadka, Diakite, Bakker, Santos, Fernandes, Ismaily Midfielders: Haraldsson, Gomes, Cabella, Mukau, Andre, Zhegrova, Mbappe, Bouaddi Forwards: David, Sahraoui, Fernandez-Pardo, Bayo

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be without star striker, Kylian Mbappe due to a thigh injury which has ruled him out until after the upcoming international break.

Meanwhile, Fran Garcia is doubtful after a rough tackle in the Madrid derby left him on the ground, which saw Marcos Llorente sent off. Thibaut Courtois will also face a late fitness check due to a muscle issue picked up at the Metropolitano.

David Alaba remains in recovery from a long-term ACL injury, with both Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos also on the sidelines. However, there was some positive news as Eduardo Camavinga made his return to the squad over the weekend, having been out for over a month.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rogrygo, Endrick

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links