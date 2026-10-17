Liga MX - Game Week 12 17 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and CF America will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Leon vs CF America are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Leon host CF America at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table.

Guillermo Almada's America arrive as the division's leaders, sitting top of the Apertura standings heading into the match. The Águilas have been the most consistent side in the division, but a trip to Nou Camp presents a genuine test of their title credentials.

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon sit sixth in the table and are unbeaten in their last three Liga MX outings. The Esmeraldas have the home advantage and the motivation of a side pushing hard for Liguilla contention.

These two clubs met earlier this season in the Leagues Cup, with Leon winning 1-0. That result will not have been forgotten in America's camp as they prepare for a league encounter on the same ground.

America's form has been solid, though not without blemish. They drew 1-1 with Monterrey in their most recent Liga MX match, a result that keeps them top but serves as a reminder that points can slip.

Leon's recent run has been built on defensive solidity and clinical finishing in close matches. Back at Nou Camp, they will back themselves to make life difficult for the league leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs CF America live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Leon vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon are managed by Ignacio Ambriz, but no probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada is also yet to name his projected XI. As with Leon, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Leon have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Puebla, and they picked up a 2-1 win over FC Juarez before that. The Esmeraldas also drew 1-1 with Queretaro and beat Atletico de San Luis 2-0 during that run, with their only defeat coming against Club Universidad Nacional, 3-1.

CF America's last five matches in all competitions produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent Liga MX result was a 1-1 draw with Monterrey, following a 2-4 win over Necaxa. America also drew 2-2 with CD Guadalajara, lost 4-3 to Cruz Azul, and fell 1-0 to Leon in the Leagues Cup across the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Leon in the Leagues Cup on September 6, 2026, played at Estadio Nou Camp. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, CF America have won two, Leon have won two, and one match ended level. America's last Liga MX win between the sides came in April 2026, when they won 3-2 at Nou Camp.

Standings

In the Apertura table, CF America sit first while Leon are sixth, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a side firmly in the hunt for Liguilla qualification.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: