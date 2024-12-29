How to watch today's Leicester vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team is on an awful fun across all competitions. This weekend's visitors are on a 13-game winless run and will be desperate to end the year on a winning note.

Facing the seventh-placed City are 18th-placed Leicester who have conceded 10 goals in their last three games which have all ended in defeats.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, Universo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Leicester vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester City will continue to be without Wilfred Ndidi, while Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are not expected to return to action until well into the new year.

They will be desperate to string a few wins together to climb up the standings.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are contending with a series of injuries and illnesses ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City.

Defender Kyle Walker is a major doubt due to flu, which kept him out of the Boxing Day draw with Everton. Nathan Ake, who was substituted in the same match because of fatigue, is expected to recover in time for the upcoming fixture.

Midfielder Rodri remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained in September, with his return date still uncertain. Attacker Oscar Bobb is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a leg fracture, aiming for a return in early February.

Defensive concerns persist with Ruben Dias out due to a muscle injury, expected to return in mid-January, and John Stones doubtful after an ankle injury. Midfielder Matheus Nunes is also a major doubt following a recent knock.

