How to watch today's Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign this Saturday afternoon with a visit to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester's triumphant return to the Premier League, secured by clinching the EFL Championship title last season, was orchestrated by Enzo Maresca. Chelsea's decision to lure the Italian tactician to Stamford Bridge appears to be paying off, as they currently occupy third place, trailing only champions Manchester City and league leaders Liverpool.

For Steve Cooper, stepping into Maresca's shoes has been anything but smooth sailing. His ties to Nottingham Forest have made gaining favor among Leicester's supporters an uphill battle. The Foxes find themselves languishing in 15th place, with just 10 points from 11 matches. To make matters worse, they’re on a four-game winless streak, including a dispirited 3-0 defeat to a then-managerless Manchester United in their most recent outing.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT on Saturday, November 23, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Patson Daka, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and seasoned forward Jamie Vardy are all in contention to return, potentially strengthening Steve Cooper's attacking arsenal.

On the flip side, Leicester's defensive ranks could remain thin as experienced center-back Jannik Vestergaard is expected to miss out due to an ankle issue. He joins a growing injury list that includes Ricardo Pereira, Jordan Ayew, and Issahaku Fatawu, leaving Cooper with limited options to shuffle his squad.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without several key players heading into this clash. Omari Kellyman, who has been plagued by fitness troubles since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The timeframe for his return is still uncertain. Romeo Lavia, who picked up what he called "a little knock" during the match against Arsenal, was unable to join Belgium for the international break and may miss out here.

Meanwhile, Malo Gusto suffered an apparent ankle or foot injury against the Gunners, which also ruled him out of duty with France’s Under-21 squad. The right-back is racing against time to be available. Although Wesley Fofana managed to complete the full 90 minutes in the Arsenal match, he later withdrew from France's international fixtures due to knee inflammation, casting doubt over his readiness for Saturday's encounter.

