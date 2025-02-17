How to watch today's Leeds United vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United head into Monday night's showdown against Sunderland as the frontrunners, boasting a seven-point cushion over their opponents. The Whites have been the Championship's most potent attacking force, racking up 66 goals across 32 matches—outscoring second-best Middlesbrough and Norwich by a hefty 16-goal margin.

Daniel Farke's side have turned Elland Road into a fortress, holding the division’s strongest home record. They’ve amassed an impressive 41 points from 16 outings, securing 13 wins, two draws, and suffering just a single defeat. Their dominance extends to goal difference as well, with 42 goals scored and only seven conceded on home soil.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have proven to be solid on their travels, owning the fourth-best away record in the league. However, consistency has been an issue, as they've managed just seven wins from 16 road games, drawing five and losing four along the way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Leeds vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England on Monday, February 17, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United will have nearly a full squad at their disposal for Monday night’s encounter, with Patrick Bamford the sole absentee as the former Chelsea striker continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland, on the other hand, are dealing with a few selection headaches, with three players sidelined due to injury. Ajibola Alese and Alan Browne are both ruled out after suffering broken legs, while Romaine Mundle is set to miss out as he nurses a hamstring problem.

