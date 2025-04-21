How to watch today's Leeds United vs Stoke City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Stoke, as well as kick-off time and team news

With Premier League promotion potentially just one win away, Leeds United return to a buzzing Elland Road on Easter Monday, hosting Stoke City in a crucial Championship clash.

Perched at the summit of the table, Leeds could seal their top-flight return depending on the outcome of Burnley’s meeting with fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United, which takes place on the same day.

Stoke, meanwhile, sit in 16th—seven points clear of the drop zone with three games left. Though not mathematically safe, their recent form has given them breathing space in the lower half of the standings.

Daniel Farke’s side ground out a vital 1-0 victory at Oxford United last time out, with Jayden Bogle grabbing an assist for Solomon’s ninth league goal of the campaign. The right-back is likely to keep his spot after a steady display.

How to watch Leeds vs Stoke online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds and Stoke will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leeds vs Stoke kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

This Championship match between Leeds and Stoke will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Monday, April 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leeds team news

Leeds' backline looked resolute once again, collecting another clean sheet. Karl Darlow is expected to remain between the sticks, with Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon anchoring the defence.

However, injuries continue to limit Farke's options. Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk (foot) remain sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Stoke team news

For Stoke, experienced left-back Enda Stevens, who knows what it takes to earn promotion from his time at Sheffield United, is a doubt after sustaining a knock.

Their defensive depth was further dented when Eric Bocat was forced off just 13 minutes into their win over Sheffield Wednesday, leaving the Potters light at the back ahead of their trip to West Yorkshire.

