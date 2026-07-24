Today's game between Leeds United and Wrexham will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Leeds United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United take on Wrexham in a Club Friendly as both sides continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

For Leeds, the summer has brought real transfer activity. The club have opened negotiations with Manchester City over a permanent deal for goalkeeper James Trafford, with the England international understood to be keen on a move to Elland Road after limited game time at the Etihad.

The Whites finished the Premier League season with mixed results, winning two of their final five league matches but also suffering a 3-0 defeat to West Ham on the final day. A pre-season friendly offers Daniel Farke's squad a chance to build cohesion and sharpen their fitness.

Wrexham arrive at this fixture with genuine momentum from their own pre-season schedule. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Helsinki on July 18, a result that turned heads and announced the Red Dragons as a team with serious intent for the Championship campaign ahead.

Off the pitch, Wrexham are also pushing hard. The club are closing in on the appointment of Newcastle United's Steve Nickson as sporting director, a significant structural move that signals their ambition to reach the top flight.

Both clubs will be looking for minutes and match sharpness from this fixture. For Wrexham in particular, after beating a Premier League side in their last outing, there will be no shortage of confidence heading into this one.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs Wrexham live, read on below.

How to watch Leeds United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Leeds United ahead of this fixture. Injury, suspension, and squad selection information will be added as it is confirmed closer to kick-off.

Wrexham have also not published confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on squad availability for Phil Parkinson's side will follow in due course.

Form

Leeds United head into this friendly with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League on May 24, though they did claim a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion the week before. Earlier in that run, Leeds drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur and beat Burnley 3-1. Across their last five matches, they scored six goals and conceded six.

Wrexham's recent form tells a more encouraging story heading into pre-season. The Red Dragons beat Manchester United 1-0 in a friendly in Helsinki on July 18, following a goalless draw with Wisla Krakow the week before. In their final Championship matches of 2025-26, Wrexham drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough and beat Oxford United 1-0, though they did lose 3-1 to Coventry City in April. They scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Leeds United and Wrexham from the last five meetings. This fixture represents a relatively rare match-up between the two clubs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: