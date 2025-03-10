How to watch today's Lazio vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio find themselves juggling domestic and European commitments as they prepare to welcome an entertaining Udinese side to the Stadio Olimpico for a crucial Serie A showdown this week.

The Biancocelesti face a stern test against the high-flying visitors, and with both teams in good form, this clash has all the makings of a tightly contested affair.

Lazio enter the fixture riding the momentum of back-to-back 2-1 victories across all competitions. They edged past AC Milan in their last Serie A outing before securing a similarly hard-fought triumph away at Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

Marco Baroni's men, meanwhile, have built their resurgence on an attacking mindset, stringing together five consecutive league wins. However, their defensive frailties persist, having conceded in four of their last five Serie A matches.

Udinese arrive in the capital brimming with confidence, boasting an unbeaten run in their last five league fixtures, with four victories in that stretch—including a narrow 1-0 win over Parma in their most recent outing. Their recent upturn in form has been fueled by an improved attacking output, netting nine times across those five encounters.

However, while their firepower has helped mask some shortcomings, Udinese’s defensive record remains shaky, with Kosta Runjaic's men managing just one clean sheet in their last nine away fixtures in all competitions.

Lazio vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Lazio and Udinese will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Monday, March 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Despite being sent off in Lazio's midweek clash with Viktoria Plzen, Samuel Gigot and Nicolo Rovella remain available for selection in Serie A. That said, injuries to key forwards Mattia Zaccagni and top scorer Valentin Castellanos are a blow, leaving Boulaye Dia as the primary attacking threat for the hosts.

Udinese team news

For Udinese, a goalkeeping dilemma looms, with former Watford shot-stopper Maduka Okoye potentially needing to be rushed back from a long-term injury as regular starter Roberto Sava is sidelined with a hand issue. Up front, Lorenzo Lucca continues to be their main man, having notched 10 league goals this season, including three in his last six outings.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

