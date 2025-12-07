How to watch today's Lazio vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off a midweek triumph that sealed their place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, Lazio shift their focus back to Serie A on Sunday evening as high-flying Bologna arrive in the capital.

The Biancocelesti didn't have to wait long to avenge last weekend's league loss. After falling 1-0 at San Siro just five days earlier, Lazio flipped the script against AC Milan, grinding out a statement win in the cup. On Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico, Mattia Zaccagni delivered the decisive blow, ghosting into the box and guiding a near-post header into the net late in the second half to send his side through.

That result brings momentum, but Lazio are well aware Sunday's task won't be simple. Bologna have had the upper hand in recent clashes, winning three of the last four meetings overall, matching their win total from the previous 22 encounters combined. More importantly, the Rossoblù arrive unbeaten in five straight Serie A away fixtures, averaging over two goals per match on their travels during that stretch.

Bologna are also riding the high of cup progress. Last season's winners booked their own quarter-final ticket on Thursday, edging regional rivals Parma 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Santiago Castro.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

With a transfer ban still hanging over the club and multiple players unavailable, Maurizio Sarri doesn't have much wiggle room, meaning Lazio's starting XI is unlikely to look drastically different from the one that took the field in midweek.

Last season's leading scorer, Taty Castellanos, finally returned after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and all signs point to him spearheading the Biancocelesti attack again.

Lazio's medical report hasn't cleared up much either, with Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella, and Danilo Cataldi still out of action. The one bit of good news is that Matteo Cancellieri is back in full training and should at least be available among the substitutes.

Bologna team news

Bologna will be without Martin Vitik, Remo Freuler and first-choice keeper Lukasz Skorupski, all of whom are set to miss the trip.

Given a crowded December workload, juggling Serie A, Europa League and Supercoppa Italiana fixtures, manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to rotate heavily, even after the recent victory over Parma. Despite the temptation, club icon Ciro Immobile is still likely to be eased in, rather than thrown into the fray from the opening whistle.

One man who should come back firing is Riccardo Orsolini, who sat out Thursday's game and now has a chance to add to his impressive tally of 15 Serie A goals in 2025, the most of any player this year. He's just two strikes away from matching the Rossoblu's all-time single-year scoring record, giving him an extra storyline to chase.

