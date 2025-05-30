How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces (2-2) are back on home turf at Michelob ULTRA Arena this Friday night, set to lock horns with the Los Angeles Sparks (2-4).

The Aces are looking to bounce back after a rough road trip to Seattle, where they were handed a 102-82 defeat by the Storm last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are also licking their wounds following an 88-82 loss to Atlanta, which dropped them to 2-4 to start their 2025 campaign.

Historically, it's been a tight rivalry. The Aces trail the all-time series 47-56, though they hold a solid 29-22 record at home against L.A. The two teams split their meetings last season, but Las Vegas had the last laugh in August 2024, thanks to A’ja Wilson’s dominant 34-point, 13-rebound performance, with Jackie Young adding 10 points of her own.

This clash marks the first of four showdowns between the two sides this year, with the next meeting coming up on June 11, again in Vegas.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Aces and the Sparks will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, May 30, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

ION Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Aces and the Sparks live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News & Key Performers

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Last weekend’s trip to Seattle saw Jewell Loyd return to her old stomping grounds after a decade with the Storm. Despite the Aces falling short, they posted their best shooting performance of the season—hitting 43.9% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc.

Wilson once again led the scoring with 15 points, while Young and Chelsea Gray added 14 apiece. Rookie Elizabeth Kitley provided a bright spot off the bench, notching a season-best 11 points and five boards.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

On the Sparks’ side, Dearica Hamby lit up the scoreboard with 28 points, and Azura Stevens controlled the glass with 11 rebounds. Former Ace Kelsey Plum reached a milestone in their last outing, crossing the 3,500-point mark and climbing to 18th on the all-time WNBA 3-pointers list.

Los Angeles overhauled their roster in the offseason, bringing in Plum, promising rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker, veteran guard Odyssey Sims, Julie Allemand, and Mercedes Russell to inject some fresh energy.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: