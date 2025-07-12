How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces (9-11) are set to square off against the Golden State Valkyries (10-9) this Saturday in a key midseason showdown between two teams trending in opposite directions.

Golden State has been riding a wave of momentum lately, playing some of their best basketball as they climb up the standings. The Valkyries are coming off a dominant 80-61 road win over the Indiana Fever, a game where their defense shined. They owned the glass, pulling down 47 rebounds to Indiana’s 36, and controlled the tempo from start to finish.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, is hoping to shake off a recent slump. The defending champs have now dropped three of their last four contests, with their latest setback coming in a narrow 70-68 loss to the Washington Mystics. It was a cold night from deep for the Aces, who hit just 12% of their shots from long range—a major factor in the defeat.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Aces and the Valkyries live on CBS and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries Team News & Key Performers

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Las Vegas continues to navigate choppy waters without star forward A’ja Wilson, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks, but is sidelined due to injury. In her absence, Jackie Young has taken on a larger scoring role, averaging 16.9 points per game, while Chelsea Gray chips in 12.7 points and leads the team in assists (4.2 per game). NaLyssa Smith has stepped into the frontcourt void, pacing the team with 7.0 boards per outing and also contributing defensively with 0.8 blocks per game. Gray remains the team’s most active defender on the perimeter, averaging 1.3 steals.

Golden State Valkyries Team News

The Valkyries’ offensive punch is led by Kayla Thornton, who averages a team-best 15.1 points per game. She’s been a consistent two-way force, also leading the squad in rebounds (7.1 per game) and steals (1.5). Tiffany Hayes is the team’s second scoring option at 13.2 points per contest, while playmaker Veronica Burton orchestrates the offense with 5.3 assists a night. Monica Billings holds things down in the paint with nearly a block per game (0.9), serving as their interior anchor.

Head-to-Head Records

