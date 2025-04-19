How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

When the Lakers swung for the fences by dealing Anthony Davis to bring in Luka Doncic, the goal was clear—build a title-contending duo alongside LeBron James.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Bucks live on:

National TV : ABC

: ABC Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Though the Doncic-James pairing was limited due to injuries and rest management, the flashes were dazzling. After a rocky debut loss for Doncic, the Lakers rattled off eight straight wins with both stars active, quickly climbing the Western Conference standings. Their offensive potential was on full display in a 140-109 drubbing of Houston—the last game the duo played together—to close the regular season.

In his 28 games since arriving in L.A., Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, including a torrid April stretch where he put up 31.8 points per night, highlighted by 45 against his former Mavericks and 39 versus Houston. Meanwhile, even at 40, LeBron James continues to defy time, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in his 22nd season as he gears up for another run at a fifth NBA championship.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Minnesota surged to the finish line, winning eight of its final nine games to avoid the Play-In route and lock up a playoff spot outright. Leading the charge is Anthony Edwards, who’s blossomed into a top-tier talent. The fifth-year guard posted a career-high 27.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the league, while also elevating his perimeter game—knocking down 4.1 threes per contest at a career-best 39.5% clip.

Backing Edwards is a formidable frontcourt tandem of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Gobert remains one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors, while Randle has found his footing in his first season with the Wolves, averaging 18.7 points and 7.1 boards. With four of their top five scorers being forwards or bigs, Minnesota will likely lean on its size and top-five ranked defense (109.3 points allowed per game) to try and neutralize L.A.'s star power.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head Record