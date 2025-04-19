This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

When the Lakers swung for the fences by dealing Anthony Davis to bring in Luka Doncic, the goal was clear—build a title-contending duo alongside LeBron James.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tip-off Time

8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

Venue

Crypto.com Arena

Location

Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Timberwolves live on:

  • National TV: ABC
  • Streaming service: Fubo, Sling
Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Though the Doncic-James pairing was limited due to injuries and rest management, the flashes were dazzling. After a rocky debut loss for Doncic, the Lakers rattled off eight straight wins with both stars active, quickly climbing the Western Conference standings. Their offensive potential was on full display in a 140-109 drubbing of Houston—the last game the duo played together—to close the regular season.

In his 28 games since arriving in L.A., Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, including a torrid April stretch where he put up 31.8 points per night, highlighted by 45 against his former Mavericks and 39 versus Houston. Meanwhile, even at 40, LeBron James continues to defy time, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in his 22nd season as he gears up for another run at a fifth NBA championship.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Minnesota surged to the finish line, winning eight of its final nine games to avoid the Play-In route and lock up a playoff spot outright. Leading the charge is Anthony Edwards, who’s blossomed into a top-tier talent. The fifth-year guard posted a career-high 27.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the league, while also elevating his perimeter game—knocking down 4.1 threes per contest at a career-best 39.5% clip.

Backing Edwards is a formidable frontcourt tandem of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Gobert remains one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors, while Randle has found his footing in his first season with the Wolves, averaging 18.7 points and 7.1 boards. With four of their top five scorers being forwards or bigs, Minnesota will likely lean on its size and top-five ranked defense (109.3 points allowed per game) to try and neutralize L.A.'s star power.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head Record

Date

League

Home Team

Away Team

Score

02/28/2025

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

111 – 102

12/14/2024

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers

97 – 87

12/03/2024

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers

109 – 80

10/23/2024

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

110 – 103

10/05/2024

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

107 – 124

