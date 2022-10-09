Ulsan Hyundai staged a dramatic comeback to beat rivals Jeonbuk 2-1 in a crucial K League encounter on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The home fans went berserk after Martin Adam's last-gasp winner against bitter rivals Jeonbuk. The Hungarian scored twice deep into added time to help Ulsan stage a dramatic comeback.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ulsan currently sit at the top of the league table with 72 points from 35 matches while Jeonbuk are second, eight points behind their rivals. Jeonbuk have won the K League title five times in a row and seven times in the last eight seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR ULSAN AND JEONBUK? The league leaders next face Pohang Steelers on October 11 while Jeonbuk face Gangwon on the same day.