How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are set to kick off their 2025 playoff campaign with a best-of-seven clash against the revitalized Detroit Pistons.

Eyeing a third consecutive first-round triumph, the Knicks could be on a collision course with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals—provided they handle business in Round 1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks and the Pistons will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Pistons live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

napping a five-year postseason drought, the Pistons locked up the sixth seed behind the emergence of Cade Cunningham, who earned his first All-Star nod while shouldering the playmaking duties. Detroit took three of four from New York during the regular season, but entering the playoffs, their heavy reliance on Cunningham could be a vulnerability.

To challenge New York's star-studded lineup, the Pistons will need major contributions from Malik Beasley off the pine and veteran forward Tobias Harris. Catching fire from deep may be Detroit’s best shot at keeping pace with the Knicks' offensive arsenal.

Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

Meanwhile, New York's win-now mindset was clear with the midseason acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Towns, the league’s second-best rebounder at 12.8 boards per game, has given the Knicks a floor-spacing big who enhances their offensive fluidity. Brunson, who missed time late in the season with a sprained ankle, made his return on April 6, and is expected to anchor the offense once again.

As for Mikal Bridges, he may not grab headlines, but his elite perimeter defense could be key in this matchup. With his combination of length and agility, expect him to be tasked with slowing down Cunningham—a battle that could swing the series.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Head-to-Head Record