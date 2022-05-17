Watch: Klopp pulls out fist pumps while Milner and Konate throw shirts as Liverpool keep league title race alive

Jurgen Klopp pumped his fists while James Milner and Ibrahima Konate threw their shirts to visiting supporters on Tuesday after Liverpool's crucial 2-1 victory over Southampton.

The Reds fought back from a goal down to earn the victory, with Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip providing the goalscoring.

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat to maintain their Premier League title hopes.

Watch: Liverpool celebrate crucial win

Milner and Konaté throw their shirts into the away fans as Klopp pulls out the fist pumps.



What a win that is for LiverpooI#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dTbsKLJwhw — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 17, 2022

Milner's verdict on victory

"The guys are incredible," Milner told Sky Sports. "The guys who may not have played as much but you see it in training every day the level they put in and you can see it when they need to step up.

"It is a special group of players and a special football club. We fight to the end and keep going. All we can do is take it as far as we can.

"It shows how ready everyone is, how ready they are mentally. It is special and that starts right from the top with the manager."

On the final day of the season, when they'll need help from elsewhere to secure the Premier League title, Milner said: "We will try and win our game, it is all we can do."

"We had a reset in January when we were so far behind and we went for it. We had a mental reset and we've really pushed.

"City are an incredible team to go up against. Whatever happens we've done ourselves proud. All we can do is try to win our games.

"It wasn't going to be easy after the weekend. Hopefully we can have two more big performances."

