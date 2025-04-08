How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are set to clash at Eden Gardens on Tuesday in a rescheduled IPL 2025 fixture, with both sides riding high on recent wins and aiming to extend their positive momentum.

Originally slated for April 6, the match was postponed after Kolkata Police requested the Cricket Association of Bengal to shift the game due to security commitments during Ram Navami festivities.

After a sluggish start to their campaign, the Knight Riders finally hit their stride with a comprehensive 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Despite losing two wickets early on, Ajinkya Rahane (38 off 27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) steadied the ship with composed knocks.

The real fireworks came later, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer's explosive 60 off 29 balls and a finishing flourish from Rinku Singh (32* off 17), which propelled them to 200-5 on a pitch offering some grip. The Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have had a mixed bag so far—two wins and two defeats. Most recently, they edged past Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring contest that saw them post 203-8 before holding MI to 191-5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Date Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, India

How to watch KKR vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

The top order is yet to click fully, but Rahane's presence at No. 3 adds stability. Raghuvanshi may be a rookie, but he's looked mature beyond his years. With Venkatesh and Rinku returning to form, KKR's batting looks far more balanced heading into Tuesday's clash.

On the bowling front, KKR were clinical. Vaibhav Arora rattled SRH with a 3/29 burst, while Varun Chakaravarthy added three scalps of his own to break the back of the chase. Sunil Narine and Chakaravarthy remain vital cogs on the slower Eden surface, and with the likes of Andre Russell and Harshit Rana providing handy support, KKR's bowling looks well-rounded and dangerous.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, , Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Mitchell Marsh played the anchor and aggressor, hammering a 31-ball 60, while Aiden Markram found some form with a patient 53 off 38. Nicholas Pooran continues to be Lucknow’s most reliable performer with the bat, and his track record at Eden Gardens—scores of 45 (32) and 58 (30) in his last two outings—makes him one to watch once again.

However, not everything is clicking. Rishabh Pant has been woefully out of touch, managing just 19 runs across four innings. His continued slump has piled pressure on the rest of the lineup, especially with David Miller also misfiring. On the upside, youngsters like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have chipped in with useful late cameos, and Samad’s skill against spin could be key against KKR’s spin-heavy attack.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur has picked up seven wickets in three games but has leaked runs at an expensive economy of over 10. Ravi Bishnoi has struggled to contain the opposition as well, with only three wickets and an economy nearing 12. A silver lining has been Digvesh Singh Rathi, who has quietly impressed with six wickets and a tidy economy rate of 7.62 across four games.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Both sides have kicked off their IPL 2025 campaigns on even footing, each notching up two wins and suffering two defeats. Kolkata Knight Riders head into this clash riding high after an emphatic 80-run demolition of Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Lucknow Super Giants arrive with momentum of their own, having edged out Mumbai Indians in a tight 12-run thriller.

When it comes to past meetings, LSG hold a slight edge in the rivalry, having won three of the five matchups. However, KKR turned the tables last season, coming out on top in both fixtures in 2024—suggesting the tide might just be shifting in their favor.

KKR vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Humid with a bit of cloud cover

Humid with a bit of cloud cover Pitch: Balanced

The surface at Eden Gardens last time out offered a classic Kolkata experience—on the slower side but still decent for stroke play. With KKR cruising to a dominant win on that very pitch, it's reasonable to expect similar conditions this time around. The ball tends to grip just enough to test the batters' timing, meaning patience and smart shot selection will be vital. Spinners are likely to call the shots through the middle overs, which makes the powerplay phase all the more critical—teams will need to make the most of the fielding restrictions before the ball starts to hold up.

As for the weather, Kolkata will remain humid with a bit of cloud cover, but there's no threat of rain, so a full 40-over contest is on the cards. Historically, Eden Gardens sees an average first-innings score hovering around 167. In IPL 2025, the venue has already hosted two games producing varying totals—174/8 in one and 200/5 in the other—highlighting how pitch behavior can shift from game to game.

If the surface mirrors the one used in the previous KKR match, both sides will likely aim for a target in the ballpark of 180 to 190 to feel they've got a defendable total.