How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Livingston Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Kilmarnock and Livingston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock and Livingston both opened their League Cup campaigns with victories over lower-league opposition, and their midweek clash could prove pivotal in the race for top spot in the group.

Livingston, newly promoted to the Premiership, will relish the opportunity to measure themselves against top-flight opposition. However, Kilmarnock's home edge at Rugby Park could tip the balance in their favour. Killie wrapped up last season with a strong run on their own patch, winning three of their last four at home.

While the visitors impressed on the road in the Championship, they’re stepping up in class here, and recent history doesn’t favour them either, with Kilmarnock unbeaten in their last four head-to-heads (three wins and a draw).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Livingston kick-off time

The match between Kilmarnock and Livingston will be played at Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

Kilmarnock made light work of Brora Rangers in their first League Cup outing, running out 2-0 winners. That performance may convince Derek McInnes to stick with the same XI. Ben Brannan, the 18-year-old who broke the deadlock in that match, is pushing to keep his starting spot after a composed display.

Livingston team news

On the other side, Robbie Muirhead, Livingston's top marksman last term with 19 goals, is expected to lead the line once again after opening his account in their win over East Fife. Boss David Martindale is unlikely to make wholesale changes to a side that started the season on the front foot.

