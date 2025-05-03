How to Watch 151st Kentucky Derby: Live Stream Horse Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 151st Kentucky Derby: Horse Racing.

The first Saturday in May marks one of America’s most iconic sporting spectacles: the 151st Kentucky Derby, set for Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Derby is a cultural phenomenon steeped in tradition, pageantry, and high-stakes drama.

Event Information

When Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time 2:30 AM ET Where Churchill Downs TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year’s field is as competitive as ever, with 20 three-year-old thoroughbreds vying for the coveted Garland of Roses. Journalism, breaking from post position 8, leads the morning line at 3-1 odds and is the favorite to win, but he faces formidable challengers like Sandman (6-1) and Sovereignty (5-1). Legendary trainer Bob Baffert returns after a three-year absence, adding intrigue as he saddles two contenders, hoping to reclaim Derby glory.

Expect to see spectators in their finest pastel suits, floral dresses, and, of course, extravagant hats and fascinators, a nod to the event’s storied history. The festivities include the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home,” the sipping of mint juleps, and the anticipation of the traditional Walkover, where the horses parade to the paddock before the race.

