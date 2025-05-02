How to Watch Kentucky Oaks: Live Stream Horse Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Kentucky Oaks: Live Stream Horse Racing.

The Kentucky Oaks, the premier race for three-year-old fillies, takes center stage at Churchill Downs this Friday, May 2, with a field of 14 elite contenders vying for a $1.5 million purse and a place in racing history.

Known as the "Run for the Lilies," the Oaks is the female counterpart to the Kentucky Derby and stands as the most important dirt race of the year for fillies, often shaping the Eclipse Award race for champion three-year-old filly.

Game Information

When Friday, May 2, 2025 Time 11:00 AM ET Where Churchill Downs TV Channel USA Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This year’s Oaks promises drama both on and off the track. Rain is in the forecast for Louisville, raising the possibility of a wet surface factor that could shake up the results and reward fillies proven on "off" tracks. Handicappers will be watching closely to see which runners can handle the mud, with horses like Drexel Hill and Anna’s Promise showing some ability on wet surfaces, while others remain untested in such conditions.

The 2025 Oaks field is deep and competitive, with favourites like Good Cheer drawing attention for her consistent form and top connections, but the race is far from a foregone conclusion. As seen in recent previews, the Oaks often comes down to class, pace, and the ability to handle the big stage this year’s group offers plenty of intrigue, with several longshots generating buzz and the potential for upsets looming large.

