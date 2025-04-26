How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals versus the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will square off again Saturday evening in the middle game of their three-game set, with Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) taking the ball for Houston and Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.15 ERA) set to pitch for the Royals.

Kansas City rode a dominant outing from Seth Lugo to a 2-0 shutout win in Friday night's series opener, extending their win streak to five after previously dropping six in a row.

Lugo (2-3) was exactly what the Royals needed after Thursday’s taxing doubleheader, turning in eight brilliant innings while scattering just three hits, walking one, and striking out eight. Lucas Erceg slammed the door in the ninth for his first career save, retiring the Astros in order.

Houston’s Hayden Wesneski (1-2) was solid but outdueled, surrendering two runs on eight hits over five-plus innings of work.

Offensively, Bobby Witt Jr. stayed red-hot with a three-hit performance. Both teams were locked in a pitching duel early, with Lugo cruising through five one-hit frames on just 53 pitches and six punchouts. Wesneski nearly matched him, limiting damage to one run through five.

Drew Waters got things rolling for Kansas City in the fifth with his second double of the game. He advanced to third on a Freddy Fermin bunt and came home on a Kyle Isbel sacrifice fly. The Royals tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, capitalizing on a pair of bloop singles by Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia, followed by a sac bunt from Michael Massey and a Hunter Renfroe sac fly.

Now, the Royals will look to keep the good times rolling in Game 2, while the Astros aim to bounce back behind their veteran lefty.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Local TV Channel: FDSKC, and SCHN