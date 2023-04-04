WATCH: Chelsea find new way NOT to score as exasperated Kai Havertz sees goal against Liverpool disallowed for handball

- Chelsea starved of goals
- Havertz runs behind Liverpool defence
- Handles ball into net after initial shot saved
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues created numerous big chances before Havertz's goalscoring opportunity early in the second half, so there was a sigh of relief when the German bundled the ball into the net. That positivity was short-lived, though, as VAR correctly determined that Havertz used his hand to steer a deflected shot beyond Alisson and into the goal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues entered the game in 11th place in the Premier League, fresh off the sacking of manager Graham Potter. But it has been another evening of finishing frustration at Stamford Bridge, with Havertz one of the main culprits.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The team will visit Wolves this Saturday before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final bout against Real Madrid.