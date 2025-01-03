How to watch today's Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Super Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Juventus and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A spot in the Italian Super Cup final is up for grabs as Juventus and AC Milan clash in the semi-final on Friday.

Juventus were the last team to win the competition before Inter Milan's recent run of dominance, securing a 2-1 victory over Napoli in the 2020 final. However, the Turin giants have faced difficulties closing out games this season, with just three wins and six draws in their last 10 outings across all competitions. Defensive frailties have also been a concern, as they have managed only three clean sheets in their last eight matches. Most recently, Thiago Motta’s men squandered the lead twice in a 2-2 Serie A draw against Fiorentina last Sunday.

On the other hand, AC Milan last lifted the Italian Super Cup in 2016, defeating Juventus 3-2. However, their current form has been unpredictable, with two wins and two draws in their previous four fixtures. The Rossoneri played out a 1-1 stalemate with Roma in their last Serie A outing, a result that cost Paulo Fonseca his job as manager. His replacement, Sergio Conceicao, will be tasked with bolstering Milan's shaky defense, which has seen them concede in four of their last six matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Italian Super Cup semifinal game will be available to watch and stream live online on Paramount+ (sign up for a free trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off time

Juventus vs. AC Milan will be played at Al Awaal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT on Friday, January 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus will be without Timothy Weah, Arkadiusz Milik, and Gleison Bremer, who are sidelined due to injuries. Kenan Yildiz, who made an appearance off the bench against Fiorentina, is expected to start alongside Dusan Vlahovic in attack. Vlahovic remains a key figure for Juventus, having netted three goals in his last five outings. At the back, Pierre Kalulu is likely to retain his spot.

AC Milan team news

AC Milan parted ways with Paulo Fonseca on December 30, bringing in former Porto boss Sérgio Conceição as the new head coach. Conceição has signed a deal that keeps him at the helm until the 2026 season. However, his early days in charge come with a challenge, as the team's leading scorer, Christian Pulisic, remains unavailable. Pulisic, who initially sustained a calf injury during a match on December 6, has now suffered a fresh setback with an ankle problem while recovering from the original issue.

The Rossoneri is also dealing with other injury setbacks, as Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unavailable. In their absence, Alvaro Morata could partner Tammy Abraham up front, while Tijani Reijnders will continue to feature in midfield. Reijnders has been in fine form, contributing five goals in his last eight matches in all competitions.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links