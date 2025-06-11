How to watch today's Italy U21 vs Romania U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Italy U21 and Romania U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy U21 and Romania U21 face off in their Group A opener at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday at the Stadium of Anton Malatinsky in Trnava, Slovakia.

Both teams topped their qualifying groups and are eager to start their tournament campaigns with a statement result. Italy, five-time champions, are seeking to rediscover their best form, while Romania arrives with momentum and confidence from recent wins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy U21 vs Romania U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Italy U21 and Romania U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Italy U21 vs Romania U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Stadium of Anton Malatinsky, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Italy U21 team news

Italy enter the competition on a five-match winless run, raising questions about their current form despite an unbeaten qualification campaign where they scored 27 and conceded just four goals. Nevertheless, the squad is at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the opener.

Wilfred Gnonto is expected to play a key role in attack, supported by creative midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi. Coach Carmine Nunziata is likely to stick with his preferred 4-3-1-2 formation, aiming to capitalize on the team’s attacking depth and defensive solidity.

Romania U21 team news

Romania U21 arrive in solid form, having won four of their last five matches and finishing top of their qualifying group. The main injury concern is the absence of Octavian Popescu, who will miss the match. Otherwise, the squad is fit and available for selection.

Louis Munteanu, who tallied five goals and three assists during qualification, is expected to lead the line, with Andrei Borza and Rareș Ilie providing additional attacking threat. Romania’s recent results and squad health give them reason for optimism as they look to pressure an out-of-form Italian side.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ITA Last 2 matches ROU 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Italy U21 4 - 2 Romania U21

Romania U21 2 - 1 Italy U21 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

