EURO U21
Anton Malatinsky
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Italy U21 vs Romania U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EURO U21Italy U21 vs Romania U21Italy U21Romania U21

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Italy U21 and Romania U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy U21 and Romania U21 face off in their Group A opener at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday at the Stadium of Anton Malatinsky in Trnava, Slovakia.

Both teams topped their qualifying groups and are eager to start their tournament campaigns with a statement result. Italy, five-time champions, are seeking to rediscover their best form, while Romania arrives with momentum and confidence from recent wins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy U21 vs Romania U21 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the match between Italy U21 and Romania U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Italy U21 vs Romania U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. A
Anton Malatinsky

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Stadium of Anton Malatinsky, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U21 vs Romania U21 Probable lineups

Italy U21Home team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestROU
1
S. Desplanches
16
R. Turicchia
2
M. Zanotti
6
D. Ghilardi
5
L. Pirola
4
M. Prati
8
C. Casadei
7
C. Ndour
14
G. Fabbian
9
G. Ambrosino
10
W. Gnonto
1
R. Sava
6
M. Ilie
4
I. Amzar
3
C. Ignat
2
D. Sirbu
10
O. Popescu
17
M. Corbu
7
I. Stoica
8
C. Grameni
15
C. Vulturar
9
L. Munteanu

4-2-3-1

ROUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Nunziata

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Pancu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Italy U21 team news

Italy enter the competition on a five-match winless run, raising questions about their current form despite an unbeaten qualification campaign where they scored 27 and conceded just four goals. Nevertheless, the squad is at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the opener.

Wilfred Gnonto is expected to play a key role in attack, supported by creative midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi. Coach Carmine Nunziata is likely to stick with his preferred 4-3-1-2 formation, aiming to capitalize on the team’s attacking depth and defensive solidity.

Romania U21 team news

Romania U21 arrive in solid form, having won four of their last five matches and finishing top of their qualifying group. The main injury concern is the absence of Octavian Popescu, who will miss the match. Otherwise, the squad is fit and available for selection.

Louis Munteanu, who tallied five goals and three assists during qualification, is expected to lead the line, with Andrei Borza and Rareș Ilie providing additional attacking threat. Romania’s recent results and squad health give them reason for optimism as they look to pressure an out-of-form Italian side.

Form

ITA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ROU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ITA

Last 2 matches

ROU

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

