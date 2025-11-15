How to watch today's Italy U17 vs Czechia U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Group A champions Italy open their knockout journey with an all-European clash against Czechia, and the Azzurri arrive looking every inch like tournament heavyweights. They cruised through the group phase with a perfect three-for-three record, racking up eight goals while posting two shutouts.

That trademark Italian defensive steel has clearly filtered down to the youth ranks, and in knockout football, where one mistake can swing the whole contest, having a rock-solid backline is worth its weight in gold. Beating this side will be a tall order for anyone.

Czechia, meanwhile, limped into the Round of 32 after back-to-back losses to Burkina Faso and the USA. Their lone bright spot was a five-goal dismantling of Tajikistan, a result that essentially dragged them through on goal difference. But up against an Italy team operating at this level, it feels like the Czech run is likely to hit a dead end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy U17 vs Czechia U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Italy and Czechia will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 1) in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

Italy's perfect start has turned heads, and much of that buzz centres on the red-hot form of Samuele Inacio. The lively forward has been nothing short of sensational, lighting up the group stage with a goal in all three matches and becoming the heartbeat of Italy's attack.

His sharp finishing and constant movement have played a huge role in the Azzurrini storming through Group A with a flawless record, cementing their status as one of the early standouts at this year's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Czechia U17 team news

Czechia, on the other hand, showed its quality with a dominant performance against Tajikistan, but now need to regroup after tight defeats to Burkina Faso and the USA. Ostrava striker Vit Skrkon, who grabbed their lone goal in the Burkina Faso match, is expected to spearhead the attack once more.

Defensively, goalkeeper Adam Paar should have Milan Hendericks and Sebastian Pech stationed in front of him as the core of the backline.

ITA Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Italy U17 2 - 1 Czechia U17

Czechia U17 2 - 1 Italy U17 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

