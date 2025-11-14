How to watch today's Ireland U17 vs Canada U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Republic of Ireland will square off with Canada in the Round of 32 at the U-17 World Cup after playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Paraguay on Pitch 5 at the Aspire Zone in Doha.

With convincing victories over Panama and Uzbekistan already in the bank, and their place in the knockouts long secured, Ireland entered their final group match knowing a draw would lock up top spot and likely deliver a friendlier path in the next round.

Their goalless result did exactly that, booking a clash with Canada on Friday or Saturday. The winner of that showdown will advance to face either Switzerland or North Korea in the Round of 16.

Canada emerged as runners-up in a wild, perfectly balanced Group K, where all four sides finished level on four points. France claimed first thanks to a +1 goal difference, while Chile propped up the table on -1. Canada edged Uganda for second place through the head-to-head tiebreaker, a result earned through their 2-1 win over the African team last Wednesday, with both finishing the group on a goal differential of zero.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland U17 vs Canada U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Ireland U17 and Canada U17 will be available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland U17 vs Canada U17 kick-off time

The match between Ireland U17 and Canada U17 will be played at Aspire Zone Pitch 5 in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland U17 team news

Ireland will be without Max Kovalevskis, who has been sidelined by a concussion and must follow FIFA's strict return-to-play guidelines.

Their main spark in Qatar, Michael Noonan, has looked a cut above the rest at this World Cup. The young forward's taste of senior football has clearly fast-tracked his growth, with goals in both league and European action for Shamrock Rovers earlier in 2025.

His finishes against Panama and Uzbekistan were perfect snapshots of what he brings to the table. If Ireland want to go deep this month, they'll need Noonan to keep that purple patch rolling. Out wide, Jaden Umeh has been nothing short of electric, lighting up the tournament with performances that have turned heads both inside Ireland’s fanbase and among their rivals.

The Benfica winger has been the creative heartbeat of the team, chipping in with a goal of his own while carving out chance after chance for those around him. Ireland captain Rory Finneran has performed as the anchor for Colin O'Brien's side in the middle of the park.

Canada U17 team news

Canada entered this year's tournament with a brutal history hanging over its head, eight appearances without a single victory and a bleak 0-20-4 record. But the script has finally flipped.

The Canadians clawed back with two late strikes, sealing a dramatic 2-1 win over Uganda thanks to a coolly taken penalty in the 98th minute. They followed that up by grinding out a hard-earned scoreless draw against France, showing a resilience that simply wasn't there in past editions.

In the build-up to the competition, the squad saw a bit of a shake-up. Aiyenero, Antone Bossenberry, and Sasha Cernic were drafted in after Andre Ali-Gayapersad, Owen Graham-Roache, and Stefan Kapor were forced to pull out due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links