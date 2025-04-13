How to watch today's Iowa vs Nebraska College Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Baseball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will aim to complete a series sweep on Sunday, with first pitch set for 2 pm ET at Duane Banks Field.

In front of a program-record crowd of 2,654, Iowa delivered late-game heroics on Saturday, rallying past Nebraska for an 11-6 win. Trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Hawkeyes erupted for six unanswered runs to flip the script.

Ben Wilmes sparked the rally with a solo shot to tie the game at six apiece. After plating two more runs, Andy Nelson broke things open with a three-run blast that gave Iowa a comfortable five-run cushion.

With the comeback, Iowa pushed its Big Ten record to 14-3 and moved to 23-10 overall. The win also marked the Hawkeyes' sixth consecutive Big Ten series victory, firmly planting them in second place and strengthening their case for a return to the NCAA Regionals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs Nebraska College Baseball game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Iowa vs Nebraska College Baseball game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa vs Nebraska College Baseball game: Date and First-Pitch time

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Ia.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Duane Banks Field Location Iowa City, Ia. Pitcher (Iowa) LHP Jackson Brockett (0-3, 4.91 ERA) Pitcher (Nebraska) RHP Reece Beuter (4-0, 4.21 ERA)

Iowa vs Nebraska team news, injury reports & key players

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Iowa has emerged as the Big Ten's top-hitting team, riding a red-hot lineup that features seven starters batting above .300. Leading the charge is Gable Mitchell, who's tearing it up at a .369 clip while pacing the squad with 13 doubles and boasting more walks (18) than strikeouts (10)—a testament to his plate discipline.

Reese Moore, a sophomore and All-Big Ten Third Team selection last year, has found a home at designated hitter, allowing his bat to shine. He’s second on the team with a .362 average while racking up nine home runs and a team-best 34 RBI. The rest of the order offers no breather for opposing pitchers, with Kooper Schulte (.343), Ben Swails (.338), Caleb Wulf (.333), Miles Risley (.330), and Ben Wilmes (.325) forming a relentless batting corps that’s combined for 344 hits—second-most in the league.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Lately, Nebraska's bats have come alive. Over their last 10 outings, the Huskers are plating eight runs per contest and hitting at a blistering .326 clip. That’s a sharp turnaround from the season’s opening stretch, when they managed just 5.3 runs per game while batting .243 through their first 23 games.

Leading the offensive charge is Max Buettenback, hitting .317 with five homers, 18 RBI, and 16 runs in just 22 appearances. Devin Nunez is close behind, batting .310 with three long balls, 15 RBI, and 14 runs in 25 games.

Case Sanderson brings a steady presence at the plate, hitting .307 with a team-best .450 on-base percentage, along with 31 hits and 19 runs scored across 30 games. Cayden Brumbaugh is batting .304 and pacing the team with 29 runs, nine doubles, and eight steals over 33 starts.

Dylan Carey leads the squad with 28 RBI and is tied for the team-high with five home runs. He’s also chipped in nine doubles across 33 starts.

Iowa vs Nebraska Series History

Iowa holds a narrow edge in its rivalry with Nebraska, leading the all-time series 30-27. However, the Huskers flipped the script last season, claiming the 2024 conference series with two wins in three games at Haymarket Park—marking their first series victory over the Hawkeyes since 2013. Still, Iowa has had the upper hand in recent years, winning 18 of the last 27 matchups.