How to watch today's Iowa State vs Princeton NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After barely squeezing into March Madness, Princeton isn't about to waste a second in their Big Dance journey. The Tigers (21–7, 12–2 Ivy League) are set to tip things off in the tournament's opening play-in game, going head-to-head with Iowa State (22–11, 12–6 Big 12) at 7 pm in South Bend, Indiana.

The Cyclones entered the season with sky-high expectations, widely regarded as one of the nation's most promising teams and cracking the preseason top 10 in both major polls. They were also tipped to finish second in the Big 12, setting the stage for what many thought would be a standout campaign.

However, things didn't go according to plan. Iowa State stumbled through a challenging regular season, struggling mightily against ranked opposition. They dropped their first seven games against Top 25 teams and managed just one win in nine matchups against ranked foes. Instead of contending at the top, they settled for seventh place in the Big 12 standings.

To make matters worse, a year after reaching the conference tournament final, they suffered an early exit in the quarterfinals. With their resume far from bulletproof, the Cyclones had no choice but to endure a nerve-wracking Selection Sunday, anxiously waiting to see if their name would be called.

Following a thrilling Selection Sunday, Princeton has once again punched its ticket to March Madness, marking their sixth straight appearance in the tournament. Securing an at-large bid is a testament not only to the growing strength of the Ivy League but also to the respect head coach Carla Berube and her squad have earned on the national stage. For the Tigers to advance, they'll need an all-hands-on-deck performance, with every player stepping up to the challenge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State vs Princeton NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State vs Princeton: Date and tip-off time

Date Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Iowa State vs Princeton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawkeyes and on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

There's no mystery behind Iowa State's offensive blueprint—it all revolves around Audi Crooks, who earned a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 nod. The dominant sophomore made waves as an All-American freshman and hasn't slowed down, posting over 23 points and seven rebounds per game. Her impact is undeniable, ranking fifth nationally in usage rate, a metric that measures a player's involvement when on the court. Surrounding her is a deadly perimeter unit, with all four of Iowa State's other starters knocking down over 35 percent of their three-point attempts. Ryan is scoring 9.8 PPG, 6.2 APG and 1.8 steals for the Cyclones.

Princeton Tigers news & key performers

Containing Crooks will be a tall order for Princeton's frontcourt, with senior forward Parker Hill (6ft 4in) expected to shoulder most of the defensive duties. Head coach Carla Berube confirmed that junior forward Tabitha Amanze and senior forward Katie Thiers will also feature in the rotation as Princeton looks to slow down the Cyclones' centerpiece. Fadima Tall is averaging 10.3 PPG and 6.3 RPG for the Tigers.