How to Watch Iowa at Minnesota: Live Stream NCAA Wrestling, TV Channel

Iowa versus Minnesota NCAA Wrestling event.

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis for a pivotal Big Ten wrestling dual meet against Minnesota on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

Match Details

Date Friday, February 14, 2025 Time 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM CT Venue Maturi Pavilion Location Minneapolis, MN TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Series History

Iowa holds a commanding 80-28-1 lead in the all-time series and has won the last 10 meetings with Minnesota, including five straight in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes dominated their most recent matchup with a 22-9 victory on January 15, 2024. Minnesota's last win in the series came on January 25, 2014.

Featured Wrestlers

The third-ranked Hawkeyes will likely feature:

Stephen Buchanan (197 lbs) - Currently undefeated at 16-0

Ben Kueter (285 lbs) - Freshman standout with a 12-3 record

How to Watch

Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will provide commentary on the radio broadcast. The dual meet will be televised live on BTN with full coverage available through the FOX Sports App. This marks one of seven Iowa wrestling duals featured on BTN this season.

The dual comes at a crucial time as teams position themselves for the upcoming Big Ten Championships in Evanston (March 8-9) and NCAA Championships in Philadelphia (March 20-22).

Regional restrictions may apply.