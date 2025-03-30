How to watch today's Inter vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their grip on the Serie A title tightening, Inter Milan return from the international break on Sunday, hosting mid-table Udinese at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have been in red-hot form, enjoying an 11-match unbeaten streak in the league. However, defensive frailties remain a concern, as Simone Inzaghi's side has managed just one clean sheet in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Udinese have found consistency, picking up points in six of their last seven matches. Despite their solid run, they head into this clash on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Verona.

How to watch Inter vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, CBS Sports Golazo Network, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and Amazon Prime Video.

Inter vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Udinese will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

With crucial fixtures against Milan and Bayern Munich on the horizon, Inter may tweak their lineup to manage squad fatigue. Alessandro Bastoni is suspended following his red card against Atalanta, while Lautaro Martínez remains a major doubt due to a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from Argentina’s squad.

'El Toro' joins Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zieliński on the injury list, but Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Nicola Zalewski are expected to return.

Udinese team news

On the other hand, Udinese will be without former Inter forward Alexis Sánchez, as well as goalkeeper Razvan Sava and long-term absentee Isaak Touré. Hassane Kamara is back from suspension and will compete with Jordan Zemura for a starting spot on the left.

Up front, Florian Thauvin, nursing a foot injury, is hopeful of partnering with Lorenzo Lucca, who has netted 10 times in Serie A, with half of his goals coming from headers—including one against Inter earlier this season.

