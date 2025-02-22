+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logo
watch on paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Inter vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AInter vs GenoaInterGenoa

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Saturday.

Inter are only two points behind league leaders Napoli but have lost their last game, against Juventus. They will be confident of bouncing back with a strong performance this weekend.

Genoa are 11th in the standings and will find it difficult to tackle Inter's challenge away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Inter vs Genoa kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Genoa Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestGEN
13
J. Martinez
28
B. Pavard
15
F. Acerbi
95
A. Bastoni
23
N. Barella
22
H. Mkhitaryan
20
H. Calhanoglu
32
F. Dimarco
2
D. Dumfries
99
M. Taremi
10
L. Martinez
1
N. Leali
4
K. De Winter
3
A. Caricol
22
J. Vasquez
13
M. Bani
10
J. Messias
73
P. Masini
32
M. Frendrup
59
A. Zanoli
23
F. Miretti
19
A. Pinamonti

4-2-3-1

GENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simone Inzaghi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Patrick Vieira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi has a fully fit squad at his disposal and may opt to rotate his lineup this weekend.

Marcus Thuram, now fully recovered, is expected to return to Inter's starting XI, likely replacing Mehdi Taremi, who has struggled for form in recent outings.

Genoa team news

For the visitors, former Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti will lead the attack, having claimed six 'Player of the Match' awards in Serie A this season.

Patrick Vieira will be without several key players though, as Honest Ahanor, Morten Thorsby, Milan Badelj, and Vitinha remain sidelined.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

GEN

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement