+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoFiorentina
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+ (FREE TRIAL)
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Inter vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first midweek round of the 2025-26 Serie A season is here, with three nights packed full of fixtures that promise to shake things up at both ends of the table.

Inter Milan were cruising as Italy's hottest side before Napoli snapped their seven-game winning streak, leaving Christian Chivu's men eager to prove that one setback won't derail their title charge. With their attack firing on all cylinders, Inter will once again rely on their frontline to rediscover that winning rhythm when Fiorentina come calling at San Siro.

For Fiorentina, the wait for a first league win drags on, but there were encouraging signs in their dramatic draw with Bologna at the weekend—particularly in the sharp display of Moise Kean, who bagged a crucial late equalizer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

FOX DeportesWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on FOX Deportes, Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Fiorentina kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, October 29, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT for fans in the US

Team news & squads

Inter vs Fiorentina lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-1-1

Home team crestFIO
1
Y. Sommer
25
M. Akanji
31
Y. Bisseck
95
A. Bastoni
23
N. Barella
32
F. Dimarco
8
P. Sucic
2
D. Dumfries
20
H. Calhanoglu
10
C
L. Martinez
94
F. Esposito
43
D. de Gea
26
M. Viti
18
P. Mari
15
P. Comuzzo
21
C
R. Gosens
10
A. Gudmundsson
7
S. Sohm
2
Dodo
8
R. Mandragora
27
C. Ndour
20
M. Kean

3-5-1-1

FIOAway team crest

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

FIO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pioli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

Inter, meanwhile, are still without Marcus Thuram, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury and won't be fit in time for Wednesday’s clash. That means Ange-Yoan Bonny, who’s been in scintillating form with five goal involvements in his last three Serie A appearances, could get the nod to partner skipper Lautaro Martinez up front. Alternatively, Francesco Pio Esposito could be handed another chance to impress.

In midfield, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's thigh problem—picked up in the loss to Napoli after conceding a penalty—may force Chivu into a reshuffle. Given the congested schedule ahead of the international break, a bit of rotation across the squad seems inevitable.

Fiorentina team news

As for Fiorentina, under-pressure boss Stefano Pioli is expected to roll out his strongest possible lineup as he fights to steady the ship. Up top, Kean is likely to be joined by either Albert Gudmundsson or Roberto Piccoli, with former Inter forward Edin Dzeko providing experience from the bench.

The Viola will be missing Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame, though there’s positive news on the latter—he's finally back in full training after a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

FIO

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement