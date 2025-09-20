How to watch today's Inter Miami vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami have the chance to lock up a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs when they welcome already-eliminated D.C. United to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.

The Herons bounced back from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, a bit of redemption against the side that had edged them in the Leagues Cup Final less than three weeks ago.

Lionel Messi bagged a brace and could have had more, but Miami's threadbare squad once again stood out, with just 15 outfield players and two goalkeepers named to the matchday sheet, well below the standard MLS 20-man roster.

The win steadied Miami after a rocky stretch and gives them a chance to clinch postseason football in back-to-back years for the first time in club history. The scenarios are straightforward: they're in with a win over D.C. if the New York Red Bulls lose or draw against CF Montréal, or even with a draw against D.C. should New York lose.

D.C. United, meanwhile, enter the weekend in flux after parting ways with sporting director Ally Mackey earlier this week. The Black and Red have just one win from their last 13 outings and arrive in South Florida with plenty of problems to solve.

Inter Miami CF vs DC United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami and DC United will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

For Miami, head coach Javier Mascherano will at least have center-back Tomas Aviles available again after his red card against Charlotte, but they remain without Luis Suarez (suspended following a post-final spitting incident) and Fafa Picault, still sidelined after picking up an injury on Haiti duty. Long-term absentees Baltsar Rodriguez, Allen Obando, David Ruiz, and Telasco Segovia are also unavailable.

The season has underlined just how dependent Miami remain on Messi, with the 38-year-old often carrying the team’s fortunes. Encouragingly, reports this week suggest he'll commit to two more seasons, keeping him in pink through the 2026 World Cup, which will bring matches to Miami.

For now, though, the focus is on navigating a brutal run: Saturday's clash is the third of nine games in a 27-day span, an unforgiving stretch for an aging squad. Clinching early would give Mascherano the chance to rotate and preserve legs for the playoff push.

DC United team news

As for United, they'll be missing Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton, who returned from a knee injury only to see red against Orlando last weekend. In attack, long-term casualty Kristian Fletcher is out following knee surgery, Randall Leal is likely to remain sidelined, and Dominique Badji is nursing a hamstring strain.

That leaves captain Christian Benteke, the club's top scorer with eight MLS goals, to carry the burden up front, with Jackson Hopkins, fresh off three goals in his last four league matches, another key figure in their bid to spoil Miami’s party.

