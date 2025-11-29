How to watch today's Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

All eyes are once again locked on Lionel Messi as he leads Inter Miami into an MLS semifinal showdown against New York City.

At 38, Messi is aging like fine wine, smashing six goals in the playoffs alone as he tries to carry Miami toward its first-ever MLS Cup title. Inter Miami posted the best overall record in the league this season but stumbled out of the gate in the postseason with a shock loss to Atlanta United. They've since steadied the ship and now square up against a New York side that finished fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, two icons of the game, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, are set to hang up their boots when the campaign ends. Both are hoping to add one final trophy to their incredible résumés before riding off into the sunset.

For Miami, history is within reach. For NYC, spoiling the party would make their season. And for Messi and his veteran cast, this semifinal is about legacy just as much as victory.

Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Chase Stadium

The 2025 MLS match between Inter Miami and NYCFC will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami finished the regular season third in the East and have looked like a runaway train in the playoffs. Their firepower has rightfully cemented them as title favorites. Last weekend they handled business in ruthless fashion, dismantling second-seeded FC Cincinnati 4-0 on the road.

When Miami hit full stride, everything starts with Lionel Messi, and the Argentinian icon delivered another masterclass, scoring once and teeing up three more goals. At 38, he looks like a man on a mission in the 2025 postseason, piling up six goals and four assists in just four matches.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has a big call to make up front. Does he stick with the Messi–Silvetti partnership or turn to former Liverpool and Barcelona sharpshooter Luis Suarez to headline the attack alongside Messi? The Herons will again be without Ryan Sailer and David Ruiz, who remain sidelined.

New York City FC team news

On the other side, New York may be missing their top finisher Alonso Martinez, who is battling a knee issue, though Aiden O'Neill returns from suspension and should give the midfield a lift.

Pascal Jansen and his squad have fully embraced the underdog storyline, knocking out higher-ranked clubs left and right, including a Philadelphia Union side that topped the table. Their run has been built on defensive grit. Across four playoff fixtures, NYCFC have posted three clean sheets and suffocated opponents with organization and discipline.

Going into last weekend, the question was whether anyone could fill the scoring void with NYCFC's leading scorer ruled out. Veteran Maxi Moralez answered emphatically, delivering the decisive strike in the 27th minute.

At the other end, goalkeeper Matt Freese turned in a superb performance, stopping all five shots that tested him. The American shot-stopper enjoyed a strong regular season too, with an impressive 71.7 percent save rate and 11 clean sheets.

